Lead, South Dakota--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2026) - Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE American: DC) ("Dakota Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Brian G. Iverson to its Board of Directors ("Board"), effective immediately. Mr. Iverson brings more than three decades of strategic leadership experience across legal, financial, regulatory, and corporate governance functions for South Dakotan companies. Mr. Iverson's local and professional experience compliment the Company's Board as Dakota Gold advances its exploration and development initiatives in South Dakota's historic Homestake District.

Mr. Iverson currently serves as General Counsel and Senior Vice President Regulatory and Public Policy for TXNM Energy, a NYSE-listed utility holding company. In this role, he leads the Company's legal operations along with its regulatory, governmental, tribal, supply chain, and internal audit functions. His background also includes extensive board-level experience as an Independent Director at RESPEC, where he contributes to the Audit and Compensation Committees.

"We are very pleased to welcome Mr. Iverson to the Dakota Gold Board," said the Co-Chairs of Dakota Gold, Dr. Robert Quartermain and Dr. Stephen O'Rourke. "His deep expertise in corporate strategy, capital markets, legal oversight, regulatory affairs and the local political landscape in South Dakota will be valuable as we continue to build a company focused on responsible exploration, strong governance, and long-term value creation. Mr. Iverson's track record of disciplined leadership and stakeholder engagement aligns with our goals."

Mr. Iverson previously held several executive roles at Black Hills Corporation (NYSE: BKH) based out of Rapid City, South Dakota during his 20-year tenure; including Senior Vice President and General Counsel; Senior Vice President, Regulatory and Government Affairs, and Vice President & Treasurer. Throughout his career, he has led major financing initiatives, regulatory strategies, risk management programs, and compliance frameworks that generated measurable operational and financial improvements.

"It is an honor to join Dakota Gold at such an exciting time in the Company's growth," said Mr. Iverson. "The team has established a strong foundation in revitalizing exploration in the Homestake District, and I look forward to contributing to the next phase of strategic development of its flagship Richmond Hill and Maitland Gold Projects."

Mr. Iverson is a NACD Board Leadership Fellow and a Chartered Global Management Accountant. He also holds a Juris Doctor (Sterling Honor Graduate), MBA, and Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Accounting, all from the University of South Dakota.

About Dakota Gold Corp.

Dakota Gold is expanding the legacy of the 145-year-old Homestake Gold Mining District by advancing the Richmond Hill Oxide Heap Leach Gold Project to commercial production as soon as 2029, and outlining a Tertiary maiden resource as well as a high-grade underground gold resource at the Maitland Gold Project, both located on private land in South Dakota.

Shareholder and Investor Inquiries

