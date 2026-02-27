DJ SWEF: Results of EGM & Appointment of Joint Liquidators

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) SWEF: Results of EGM & Appointment of Joint Liquidators 27-Feb-2026 / 11:25 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (the "Company") (Ticker: SWEF) Result of Extraordinary General Meeting The Board of Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited is pleased to announce that the resolution to wind up the Company and place the Company into voluntary winding up, were voted on and approved by the Company's shareholders at the Extraordinary General Meeting held earlier today and that Stuart Gardner and Richard Barker of Ernst & Young LLP, Royal Chambers, St. Julians Avenue, St. Peter Port, Guernsey, GY1 4AF have been appointed as joint liquidators. Details of the votes lodged are set out below: Resolution Votes For* % Votes % Votes Votes Against Total Withheld That the Company be placed into voluntary winding up and to appoint the join liquidators as outlined in the Circular dated 15,736,858 99.99 2,229 0.01 15,739,087 204 13 February 2026

*The votes "For" include those votes giving the Chairman discretion.

John Whittle, Chairman of the Company commented:

"The Board is pleased with the strong support shown for the proposal to place the Company into voluntary winding up, bringing the listed life of the Company to a conclusion. We are proud of the value delivered to investors from the portfolio during the managed wind down process with GBP376 million repaid to shareholders to date (representing 91% of the 31 January 2023 NAV and 104% of the 27 January 2023 market capitalisation). These figures do not include further distributions that the joint liquidators are expected to make in due course. Further, this value has been delivered significantly ahead of the four to five year initial guidance all while continuing an unbroken track record of quarterly dividend payments.

My fellow Directors and I would like to thank Starwood for their effective portfolio management making this extremely positive outcome possible as well as thanking shareholders for placing their trust in us to oversee this managed wind down process."

The full text of the resolution can be found in the Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting contained in the Company's circular dated 13 February 2026 (the "Circular"). The Circular is available for viewing at the National Storage Mechanism ("NSM"). A copy of the resolution will shortly be submitted to the NSM and available for inspection at:

https://www.fca.org.uk/markets/primary-markets/regulatory-disclosures/national-storage-mechanism

The Circular is also available in electronic format on the Company's website:

www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com

The Company's ordinary shares were suspended at 7.30 a.m. on 27 February 2026.

The Company has notified the FCA of the intention to cancel the listing of the Company's shares on the Official List and of the trading of the shares on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange at 8.00 a.m. on 2 March 2026.

Following the appointment of the joint liquidators, all further enquiries regarding the Company should be made to the joint liquidators at the details below. The joint liquidators will seek to distribute the substantial majority of the cash proceeds of the winding-up of the portfolio, less the costs of the proposals and any amount attributable to the Liquidation Fund, as described in the Circular, as soon as practicable.

Defined terms used in this announcement have the meanings given in the Circular unless the context otherwise requires.

For further information, please contact:

Joint Liquidators

S A Gardner and R P Barker

Ernst & Young LLP

Royal Chambers

St Julian's Avenue

St Peter Port

GY1 4AF SWEF@parthenon.ey.com Tel: +44 1481 717400

Starwood Capital

+44 (0) 20 7016 3655

Duncan MacPherson

