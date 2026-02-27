Off-highway Plastics Market worth $13.08 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, "Off-highway Plastics Market by Material Type (Polypropylene, Polyvinyl Chloride, Polyethylene, Polyamide, Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene, Polycarbonate, Polyoxymethylene, Thermoplastic Elastomer, Bio-based Plastics), Process Type (Injection Molding, Extrusion, Compression Molding, Blow Molding, Additive Manufacturing/3D Printing, Other Process Types), End User (Construction, Agriculture, Mining, Material Handling), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030", The off-highway plastics market is projected to reach USD 13.08 billion by 2030 from USD 9.44 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

Off-highway Plastics Market Size & Forecast:

• Market Size Available for Years: 2022-2030

• 2025 Market Size: USD 9.44 billion

• 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 13.08 billion

• CAGR (2025-2030): 6.8%

Off-highway Plastics Market Trends & Insights:

The off-highway plastics market is influenced by three main factors: the growing construction and infrastructure development, the increasing mining activities, and the global expansion of agricultural machinery use. The heavy equipment sector demands lightweight, corrosion-resistant materials that offer better fuel efficiency and operational performance than traditional metals. Additionally, the need to comply with stringent emission standards encourages manufacturers to utilize lighter materials in their products.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of 40.5% of the off-highway plastics market in 2024.

Polypropylene accounted for the largest market share of 33.6% in 2024.

Additive manufacturing/3D printing is the fastest-growing process type segment, with a growth rate of 7.9% during the forecast period.

By end user, the construction industry is expected to dominate the off-highway plastics market.

Mack Molding Co. (US), Röchling (Germany), and Trelleborg AB (Sweden) were identified as some of the star players in the off-highway plastics market (global), given their strong market share and product footprint.

Ashley Industrial Molding, Aztec Plastic Company, and Centro Inc., among others, have distinguished themselves among startups and SMEs by securing strong footholds in specialized niche areas.

The off-highway plastics market has emerged due to the needs of sectors such as construction, agriculture, mining, and forestry, which require equipment that is both strong and lightweight, while also minimizing fuel consumption. The demand for advanced material solutions is growing, driven by rapid infrastructure development and farm mechanization in emerging economies, as well as the modernization of equipment in developed regions like North America and Europe. Manufacturers are increasingly replacing metal components with high-performance plastics to reduce vehicle weight, enhance corrosion resistance, and meet stringent emissions and safety regulations. This combination of cost efficiency, design flexibility, and ease of mass production makes these products appealing to customers.

The market growth rate is increasing due to advancements in technology, such as reinforced thermoplastics, fiber-filled composites, and high-temperature-resistant polymers that can withstand extreme conditions. Additive manufacturing enables rapid prototyping and the creation of lightweight lattice structures and customized products in small quantities, without the need for expensive tools. The combination of advanced injection molding and multi-material processing improves part integration while reducing assembly time. Additionally, smart plastics equipped with built-in sensors enable predictive maintenance and performance tracking. The emergence of recyclable and bio-based polymers is driving innovation, creating new business opportunities in sustainable next-generation off-highway equipment.

Polypropylene is the largest material type segment in the off-highway plastics market during the forecast period

Polypropylene holds the largest market share among material types in the off-highway plastics market due to its cost efficiency and versatile properties. This material offers excellent impact resistance, fatigue strength, and chemical stability, allowing components to withstand exposure to fuels, lubricants, moisture, dust, and extreme temperature variations, as encountered in construction, agricultural, and mining equipment. Furthermore, polypropylene enables designers to create custom vehicle designs because of its lightweight nature, offering multiple advantages, including improved fuel efficiency, easier operation, and compliance with emission standards. The material also demonstrates excellent moldability, allowing manufacturers to produce detailed designs for thin-walled components, fenders, engine covers, large exterior parts, battery housings, and interior trims. Additionally, polypropylene can be easily reinforced with glass fiber, mineral fillers, and elastomer additives, thereby enhancing its strength, stiffness, and durability for structural applications. Its suitable electrical insulation properties make it ideal for use in modern electrified off-highway machinery. Original equipment manufacturers prefer polypropylene due to its recyclability, widespread availability, well-developed supply chain, and low raw material costs, making it their top choice and ensuring its strong presence in the off-highway plastics market.

Injection molding is the second-fastest-growing process type in the off-highway plastics market during the forecast period

Injection molding is currently the second-fastest-growing process in the off-highway plastics market. This growth is driven by its ability to help manufacturers produce large quantities of products that consistently meet uniform quality standards and precise specifications while ensuring economic efficiency. Off-highway equipment manufacturers need durable, dimensionally stable plastic components, including dashboards, fenders, engine covers, fluid reservoirs, and structural housings. Injection molding can produce these parts with tight tolerances and an excellent surface finish. The process also supports the production of parts that require high-performance polymers and reinforced materials, allowing manufacturers to meet stringent mechanical, thermal, and chemical-resistance standards. Moreover, injection molding establishes an efficient production workflow, enabling the creation of complex shapes without additional assembly work, thereby reducing production costs. Advancements such as multi-cavity molding and gas-assisted molding, combined with automated production systems, have further enhanced production speed and material efficiency. Injection molding offers excellent scalability, making it suitable for manufacturing runs that exceed the typical volume requirements seen in construction and agricultural machinery. As a result, the off-highway plastics market is increasingly turning to injection molding, as manufacturers seek methods that allow for high-volume output while maintaining their design flexibility and product strength.

Construction is expected to be the largest end-user segment in the off-highway plastics market during the forecast period

The construction sector accounts for the largest share of the end-user segment in the off-highway plastics market. This is primarily due to the continuous operation of heavy machinery involved in infrastructure development projects worldwide. The demand for construction equipment is increasing as cities expand, industries develop, and public infrastructure projects progress, which include the construction of roads, bridges, airports, and commercial buildings. These machines require various robust plastic components, including engine covers, fenders, cabin interiors, dashboards, hydraulic tanks, and protective housings. Plastics have become a more popular choice than traditional metal components because they make equipment lighter, improve fuel efficiency, resist corrosion, and withstand extreme weather conditions, including dust, moisture, and temperature fluctuations common at construction sites. Construction equipment operates for extended periods while handling substantial weights, creating a demand for engineered polymers that provide impact protection and high strength. The replacement and production cycles of this equipment are supported by ongoing infrastructure investments in both advanced and developing countries. Consequently, the construction industry has a high demand for off-highway vehicles, making this vehicle type dominant in the off-highway plastics market.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the off-highway plastics market during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is the fastest-growing market for off-highway plastics, driven by industrial growth, construction projects, and an increasing reliance on machinery in farming and mining operations. The markets for construction and agricultural machinery are experiencing significant expansion, as countries like China, India, and Japan allocate substantial funding to enhance their transportation systems, develop smart cities, advance energy initiatives, and improve rural areas. Population growth and urban migration patterns are driving a construction boom for both residential and commercial buildings, in turn driving demand for off-highway vehicles that use lightweight, durable plastic components. Additionally, Asia Pacific serves as a key manufacturing hub for off-highway equipment, due to lower production costs, expanding supplier networks, and government policies that promote industrial growth. As awareness of fuel efficiency and emission control increases, manufacturers are turning to high-performance plastics as alternatives to metal. This combination of technological advancements, rising foreign direct investment, and the presence of both international and local equipment manufacturers positions the Asia Pacific as the fastest-growing market for off-highway plastics.

Key Players

The off-highway plastics market report covers key manufacturers such as Bemis Manufacturing Company (US), EVCO Plastics (US), MacLean-Fogg (US), Gemini Group, Inc. (US), Lippert (US), Mack Molding Co. (US), Röchling (Germany), Mitsubishi Chemical Group (Japan), Trelleborg AB (Sweden), and Varroc Group (India), among others.

