IBC Advanced Alloys Corp.: IBC Advanced Alloys Reports Financial Results for the Quarter Ended December 2025

(Unless otherwise noted, all financial amounts in this news release are expressed in U.S. dollars. IBC is reporting the performance of "continuing operations" at its Copper Alloy division, "discontinued operations" at its Massachusetts facility, and a combination of continuing and discontinued operations.)1

Sales of $4.9 million for the quarter improved by 36.6% year-over-year (YOY). Sales rose by 6.8% in the six months ended Dec. 31, 2025, over the comparable prior-year period.

IBC reported operating income of $111,000, reversing a YOY loss of $428,000. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") of $349,000 compared to ($396,000) in the comparable prior-year period. Gross profit rose 21.7% YOY and gross margin strengthened by 67% YOY in the quarter.

On a consolidated basis, operating income and Adjusted EBITDA in the quarter increased year-over-year, driven largely by lower costs in Discontinued Operations (the now shuttered Engineered Materials Division). IBC's consolidated loss of $1.2 million for the six-month period ended December 31, 2025, was lower compared to the same prior-year period, largely due to higher sales revenue in the current period and reduced costs related to the closure of the EM Division's Massachusetts plant.

FRANKLIN, IN / ACCESS Newswire / February 27, 2026 / IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. ("IBC" or the "Company") (TSXV:IB)(OTCQB:IAALF) announces its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Stronger demand for IBC copper alloy products boosted revenue in the quarter YOY by 36.6% in IBC's Copper Alloys Division. Prior quarters saw softer demand largely due to market uncertainty in the application of the U.S. Government's planned copper tariffs. Now that these tariffs have been implemented, product demand appears to be strengthening. The Division also posted gains in the quarter in operating income, Adjusted EBITDA, gross profit, and gross margin over the comparable prior-year period.

Consolidated loss in the quarter of $480,000 narrowed YOY from a loss of $1.4 million in the comparative period, largely driven by higher copper alloys sales revenue and reduced costs at the company's Engineered Materials division, which was closed in 2024.

"We saw strong signs of demand recovery in our second fiscal quarter almost across the board in copper alloy products, and those gains appear to be continuing into the current quarter," said Mark A. Smith, CEO and Executive Chairman of IBC. "Additionally, we continue to explore opportunities for sales of aluminum-scandium alloys, which we successfully began producing in October 2025. We see that market growing significantly as the prospect of the first-ever domestic scandium production in the U.S. appears increasingly likely to launch in the near future."

Selected Results

Unless otherwise noted, all financial amounts are calculated following IFRS.1

SELECTED RESULTS: ($000s) Quarter Ended

12-31-2025 Quarter Ended

12-31-2024 Six Months Ended

12-31-2025 Six Months Ended

12-31-2024 CONTINUING OPERATIONS Revenue $4,863 $3,561 $9,034 $8,460 Operating income (loss) $111 $(428) $44 $(654) Net loss $(354) $(1,127) $(927) $(1,779) Adjusted EBITDA $349 $(396) $403 $(381) Gross Profit $937 $562 $1,728 $1,420 Gross Margin 19% 16% 19% 17% DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS Revenue $- $- $- $- Operating loss $(107) $(231) $(213) $(707) Net income loss $(126) $(265) $(255) $(828) Adjusted EBITDA $(107) $(230) $(213) $(694) CONSOLIDATED OPERATIONS Revenue $4,863 $3,561 $9,034 $8,460 Operating income (loss) $4 $(659) $(169) $(1,361) Net income (loss) ($480) $(1,392) $(1,182) $(2,607) Adjusted EBITDA $242 $(626) $190 $(1,075)

Full results are available in the Company's financial statements and management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A"), which can be accessed at sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at https://ibcadvancedalloys.com/investors-center/.

For more information on IBC and its innovative alloy products, go here.

ABOUT IBC ADVANCED ALLOYS CORP.

IBC is a leading advanced copper alloys manufacturer serving a variety of industries such as defense, aerospace, automotive, telecommunications, precision manufacturing, and others. At its vertically integrated production facility in Franklin, Indiana, IBC manufactures and distributes a variety of copper alloys as castings and forgings, including beryllium copper, chrome copper, aluminum bronze and aluminum-scandium. The Company's common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "IB" and the OTCQB under the symbol "IAALF".

CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained in this news release may be forward-looking information or forward-looking statements as defined under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are often, but not always identified by the use of words such as "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "foresee", "could", "estimate", "goal", "intend", "plan", "seek", "will", "may" and "should" and similar expressions or words suggesting future outcomes. This news release includes forward-looking information and statements pertaining to, among other things, the Company's expectation of further growth in revenue and market demand, and the ability of the Copper Alloy division to increase its production capacity, reduce unit costs of production, expand its product portfolio and expand into new markets, the closure of the Engineered Materials division and the expected charge to operations in connection therewith, potential market demand for shaped alloy parts and Al-Sc alloy components, and future copper and scandium alloy market conditions generally. Forward-looking statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control including: the risk that the Company may not be able to make sufficient payments to retire its debt, the impact of general economic conditions in the areas in which the Company or its customers operate, including the semiconductor manufacturing and oil and gas industries, risks associated with manufacturing activities, changes in laws and regulations including the adoption of new environmental laws and regulations and changes in how they are interpreted and enforced, increased competition, the lack of availability of qualified personnel or management, limited availability of raw materials, fluctuations in commodity prices, imposition of tariffs, foreign exchange or interest rates, stock market volatility and obtaining required approvals of regulatory authorities. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, the Company's future results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances.

Please see "Risk Factors" in our Annual Information Form available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca , for information on the risks and uncertainties associated with our business. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information and statements, which speak only as of the date made. The forward-looking information and statements contained in this release represent our expectations as of the date of this release. We disclaim any intention or obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws.

1We report non-IFRS measures such as "Adjusted EBITDA". Please see information on this and other non-IFRS measures in the "Non-IFRS Measures" section of this news release and in IBC's MD&A, available on sedarplus.ca.

