Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 27.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Hochgradiger Fund in Kanada: Steht dieser Rohstoff-Explorer vor der Neubewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
27.02.2026 13:06 Uhr
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Xinhua News Agency: Global governance seminar held in Geneva, marking launch of English edition of Volume I of "China's Governance under Xi Jinping's Leadership"

GENEVA, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from Xinhua News Agency:

A seminar on global governance and the launch of the English edition of the first volume of "China's Governance Under Xi Jinping's Leadership" were held at the Palais des Nations in Geneva.

Tatiana Valovaya(L), Jia Guide(R), and Fu Hua attend a seminar and the launch of the English edition of 'China's Governance Under Xi Jinping's Leadership' at the Palais des Nations, Geneva, Feb. 24, 2026.(Xinhua/Peng Ziyang)

Director-General of the United Nations (UN) Office at Geneva Tatiana Valovaya said in her address that the Global Governance Initiative (GGI) proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping in September 2025 highlights the importance of dialogue, development and win-win cooperation.

Tatiana Valovaya delivered a address at the seminar.(Yang Lei)

China has made important contributions to strengthening multilateralism, she said, calling on countries to work together to build a fairer, more inclusive and more effective system for international cooperation.

She also noted that while the global landscape has changed profoundly since 1945, "the United Nations remains the only place where all the world's nations can gather together to address common problems and find shared solutions."

Jia Guide, permanent representative and ambassador of China to the UN Office at Geneva and other international organizations in Switzerland, said in his address that unilateralism, protectionism and hegemonism are undermining the multilateral order, bringing global governance to a new crossroads.

Noting that China has proposed the GGI to safeguard the international order and improve global governance, Jia said that the initiative has received support and responses from more than 150 countries and international organizations. He added that China stands ready to strengthen communication and coordination with all parties to promote a more just and equitable global governance system.

President of Xinhua News Agency Fu Hua introduced the first volume of "China's Governance under Xi Jinping's Leadership" to the attendees. He said the book, with rich details, presents a panoramic view of the extraordinary practices and remarkable achievements in governance in the new era, allowing readers to gain a profound appreciation of Xi's deep commitments as well as his personal charisma.

Fu said Xinhua has long been committed to promoting important concepts such as the GGI, and will continue to make good use of multilateral dialogue and cooperation mechanisms among media and think tanks and strengthen exchanges and cooperation with international organizations, so as to better present on the international stage the vivid stories of China's efforts to advance the building and reform of the global governance system.

At the seminar, Xinhua also released a think tank report titled "Upholding International Justice and Jointly Addressing World Turbulence -- Focusing on China's Solution to Global Governance."

The event, jointly hosted by Xinhua News Agency and China's permanent mission to the UN in Geneva, was attended by around 200 representatives from UN agencies, international organizations, diplomatic missions, think tanks, and the business community.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2922068/image1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2922069/image2.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/global-governance-seminar-held-in-geneva-marking-launch-of-english-edition-of-volume-i-of-chinas-governance-under-xi-jinpings-leadership-302699566.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.