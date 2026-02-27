Anzeige
ZKONG Unveils Next-Generation Smart Retail Solutions at EuroShop 2026

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At EuroShop 2026, the world's leading retail trade fair, ZKONG made a high-profile appearance, presenting its latest smart retail technologies to a global audience. Marking the 60th anniversary of EuroShop, this year's edition features the largest exhibition footprint in its history, with an expanded focus on smart retail as a central theme shaping the future of physical commerce. Under the theme "One Step Smarter, One Step Greener," ZKONG introduced an integrated portfolio of intelligent retail hardware and supporting software solutions designed to enhance operational efficiency while advancing sustainability across modern retail environments.

One Step Smarter, One Step Greener

As EuroShop celebrates six decades of industry evolution, the conversation is shifting beyond pure efficiency gains toward long-term resilience, energy optimisation, and responsible growth. ZKONG's presence at the show directly reflects this transition.

Innovative ESL Design for High-Density Retail

One of the key highlights is the Arrow Series, ZKONG's distinctive long-format Electronic Shelf Label (ESL). Engineered for multi-SKU and information-intensive retail settings, its elongated structure allows multiple product data points to be consolidated into a single display. This reduces the need for supplementary signage while improving shelf clarity and space utilisation.

Alongside Arrow, ZKONG officially launched the new Quantum Series ESL at EuroShop 2026. Featuring an ultra-narrow bezel and enhanced screen-to-body ratio, Quantum maximises usable display space within the same footprint. Retailers can present richer pricing and promotional information without expanding shelf hardware or increasing printed materials-supporting both stronger visual execution and more sustainable merchandising practices.

Toby Lu, COO of ZKONG Europe, commented: "By increasing information efficiency while lowering display energy consumption, we enable retailers to move forward operationally and sustainably at the same time-that's the real meaning behind One Step Smarter, One Step Greener."

Integrated Retail Solutions Across Markets

All innovations are supported by ZKONG's integrated software capabilities, enabling centralised management of pricing, promotions, and product information across store networks. For European retailers operating across multiple countries, this approach provides stronger operational control, consistent execution, and reduced reliance on manual processes.

By combining intelligent display hardware with dedicated software tools, retailers can streamline workflows, minimise pricing discrepancies, and optimise resource allocation at scale-creating measurable improvements in efficiency and transparency.

Advancing Smart Retail with Sustainability in Mind

In addition to its ESL portfolio, ZKONG presented immersive LCD display solutions that combine low-energy operation with centralised digital content management. Together, these technologies form a connected retail ecosystem where intelligent systems and sustainability objectives align.

For ZKONG, EuroShop 2026 represents more than a product showcase. It signals a continued commitment to the European market and to developing retail technologies that support long-term ESG priorities. By combining low-power display innovation, scalable system architecture, and responsible solution design, ZKONG positions smart retail as a practical foundation for a greener, more resilient commercial future.

About ZKONG

ZKONG is a global provider of smart retail and IoT solutions, specializing in Electronic Shelf Labels (ESL), LCD smart displays, and cloud platform systems. For more information, visit: www.zkong.com

ZKONG LOGO

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2922065/C7DBADC7_9D37_46AA_BB04_CA1DCB434D0F.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2757905/ZKONG_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zkong-unveils-next-generation-smart-retail-solutions-at-euroshop-2026-302699567.html

Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
