Mollyroe Plc - Total Voting Rights
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 27
27 February 2026
Mollyroe plc
("Mollyroe" or the "Company")
Total Voting Rights
In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, the Company hereby announces that it has 162,275,480 ordinary shares of no par value each in issue, each share carrying the right to one vote. The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in treasury.
The above figure of 162,275,480 ordinary shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
For further information:
Company
Paul Ryan - Executive Director
mollyroeplc@gmail.com
AlbR Capital Limited
Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker
+ 44 (0) 20 7469 0930