Mollyroe Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 27

27 February 2026

Mollyroe plc

("Mollyroe" or the "Company")

Total Voting Rights

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, the Company hereby announces that it has 162,275,480 ordinary shares of no par value each in issue, each share carrying the right to one vote. The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in treasury.

The above figure of 162,275,480 ordinary shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

For further information:

Company

Paul Ryan - Executive Director

mollyroeplc@gmail.com

AlbR Capital Limited

Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

+ 44 (0) 20 7469 0930