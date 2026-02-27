A survey of more than 800 Spanish C&I PV installations following the 2019-2022 self-consumption boom found significant administrative, technical and monitoring deficiencies in all audited systems, with 13.2% of businesses reporting savings far below expectations.From pv magazine Spain Spain's photovoltaic self-consumption boom between 2019 and 2022 has produced unintended consequences, including a surge of market entrants lacking technical expertise and adequate operational structures. This has resulted in a significant number of installations with administrative shortcomings and construction ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...