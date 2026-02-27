Plaintree Systems, Inc.: Plaintree Systems Inc. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results

ARNPRIOR, ON / ACCESS Newswire / February 27, 2026 / Plaintree Systems Inc. (CSE:NPT) ("Plaintree" or the "Company").

Quarterly Statements for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2026 ending December 31, 2025.

Plaintree announced today that it has released its unaudited interim consolidated financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis for the nine months ending December 31, 2025.

For the quarter ending December 31, 2025, Plaintree realized revenues from operations of $3,634,670, compared with $4,075,195 for the same period in fiscal 2025.

Net loss was $452,804 for the quarter ending December 31, 2025, as compared to a net income of $11,745 for the same period a year earlier.

For the first nine-month period ended December 31, 2025, Plaintree realized revenues from operations of $13,861,100, compared with $16,915,681 for the same period in fiscal 2025.

For the first nine-month period ended December 31, 2025, Plaintree realized net income of $1,473,887, compared with $527,299 for the same period in fiscal 2025.

"This was a mixed quarter for the Company" said David Watson, CEO. "On the one hand, it was a slow quarter for Triodetic revenue. On the other hand, Triodetic had an excellent quarter for order bookings, which will begin shipping in early fiscal 2027. In addition to this, Elmira, a small boutique Canadian manufacturer of vintage appliances, finally received CSA approval for its entire line and, as of January 2026, is busy shipping its large backorder list. Plaintree has completed the disposal of all remaining assets of Summit Aerospace USA Inc. and is continuing to advance its core strategic initiatives."

Additional information relating to the Company, including the financial statements, may be found on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca or the Company's website at www.plaintree.com.

About Plaintree Systems

Plaintree has two diversified product divisions consisting of Specialty Structures and Applied Electronics.

The Specialty Structures division includes the Triodetic Group with over 40 years of experience, is a design/build manufacturer of steel, aluminum and stainless steel specialty structures such as commercial domes, foundations for unstable soil conditions and flood zones, for free form structures, barrel vaults, space frames and industrial dome coverings, and Spotton Corporation, a design and manufacturer of high end custom hydraulic and pneumatic valves and cylinders.

The Applied Electronics division includes Hypernetics and Elmira Stove Works Inc. businesses. Hypernetics was established in 1972 and is a manufacturer of avionic components for various applications including aircraft antiskid braking, aircraft instrument indicators, solenoids, high purity valves and permanent magnet alternators. Elmira Stove Works Inc is a manufacturer of high-end heritage and retro-styled kitchen appliances under the brand names "Northstar", "Fireview" and "Heritage".

Until July 2025, the Applied Electronics segment included the business of Summit Aerospace USA Inc. ("Summit Aerospace"), a machine shop serving the aerospace sector. The Summit Aerospace business has been discontinued and its assets have been sold.

Plaintree's shares are traded under the symbol "NPT". Shareholders and Investors can access Company information on CSE's website and receive full Company disclosure monthly. For more information on Plaintree or to receive stock quotes, complete with trading summaries, bid size and ask price, brokerage house participation, insider reports, news releases, disclosure information, and CSE and SEDAR filings, visit the CSE website at https://thecse.com/listings/plaintree-systems-inc/ or the Company's website at www.plaintree.com.

Plaintree is publicly traded in Canada on the CSE (NPT) with 12,925,253 common shares and 18,325 class A preferred shares outstanding.

This press release may include statements that are forward-looking and based on current expectations. The actual results of the company may differ materially from current expectations. The business of the company is subject to many risks and uncertainties, including changes in markets for the company's products, delays in product development and introduction to manufacturing, and intense competition. For a more detailed discussion of the risks and uncertainties related to the company's business, please refer to documents filed by the company with the Canadian regulatory authorities, including the annual report of the Company for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025 and related management discussion and analysis.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

For further information: Robert Turley, CFO (613) 623-3434 x2282

SOURCE: Plaintree Systems, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/plaintree-systems-inc.-announces-third-quarter-fiscal-2026-result-1139857