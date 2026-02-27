ZTEST Electronics Inc. Announces Fiscal 2026 Q2 Results With 19% Year Over Year Revenue Growth

NORTH YORK, ON / ACCESS Newswire / February 27, 2026 / ZTEST Electronics Inc. ("ZTEST" or the "Company") (CSE:ZTE)(OTCID:ZTSTF) is pleased to announce Fiscal 2026 Q2 revenues of $2,481,516, an increase of 19% from the same period last year, with net income increasing over 104% to $425,913.

Financial Highlights Three months ended (in thousands of dollars, except per share amounts) Dec 31

2025 Dec 31

2024 Revenue 2,482 2,081 Gross Margin 1,080 830 EBITDA 661 400 Net Income 426 209 Basic Net Income Per Share 0.012 0.006 Operating Cash Flow 510 378

As at

(in thousands of dollars) Dec 31

2025 Dec 31

2024 Cash 4,415 3,679 Working Capital 5,872 4,329 Long-Term Debt 23 89 Shareholders' Equity 6,532 5,179

CEO Steve Smith, commented, "While the electronics industry has been experiencing a cyclical slowdown, we have maintained our commitment to delivering top quality products and exceptional customer service. These efforts helped drive year-over-year revenue growth of more than 19% and the highest quarterly net income since June 30, 2024. We have also continued our growth of capital under management and consistently added to our strong liquidity position. We remain focused on building long-term shareholder value while keeping a disciplined approach to minimizing business risk."

About ZTEST Electronics Inc.

ZTEST Electronics Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary Permatech Electronics Corporation ("Permatech"), offers Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) to a wide range of customers. Permatech's offering includes Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Assembly, Materials Management and Testing services. Permatech operates from an ISO 9001:2015 certified facility in North York, Ontario, Canada. Permatech is a contract assembler of complex circuit boards, serving customers in the Medical, Power, Computer, Telecommunications, Wireless, Industrial, Trucking, Wearables and Consumer Electronics markets. It specializes in servicing customers who are looking for high yield and require high quality and rapid-turnaround on low and mid-volume production of high complexity products.

For more information contact: Steve Smith, CEO (604) 837-3751 email: steves@ztest.com

