MacGregor Group AB: MacGregor's Q4 2025 interim report: A quarter characterised by good order intake and solid profitability

MacGregor's performance in the fourth quarter 2025

- MacGregor's fourth quarter 2025 was characterised by good order intake and continued solid profitability.

- Orders received increased by 32 percent compared to Q4 2024 and totaled EUR 235.8 (178.0) million.

- The order book amounted to EUR 1,059.6 (31 Dec 2024: 1,035.5) million at the end of the period.

- Sales increased by 1 percent and totaled EUR 199.4 (Q4 2024: 198.0) million.

- Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 8 percent and amounted to EUR 23.4 (25.6) million, representing 11.7 (12.9) percent of sales.

- Adjusted EBIT decreased by 6 percent and amounted to EUR 20.5 (21.7) million, representing 10.3 (11.0) percent of sales. The items affecting comparability were mainly related to selected restructuring initiatives and costs associated with the financing and acquisition of MacGregor.

- Cash flow from operations before finance items and taxes totaled EUR 48.7 (37.9) million.

MacGregor's full year performance in 2025*

- Strong performance with a significant profitability expansion supported by higher sales, favourable mix, improved commercial excellence and effective cost management.

- Orders received decreased by 9 percent compared to 2024 and totaled EUR 835.0 (916.4) million.

- The order book amounted to EUR 1,059.6 (31 Dec 2024: 1,035.5) million at the end of the period.

- Sales increased by 4 percent and totaled EUR 827.6 (2024: 795.6) million.

- Adjusted EBITDA increased by 27 percent and amounted to EUR 113.3 (89.1) million, representing 13.7 (11.2) percent of sales.

- Adjusted EBIT increased by 33 percent and amounted to EUR 98.5 (73.8) million, representing 11.9 (9.3) percent of sales. The items affecting comparability were mainly related to the separation from Hiab and cost associated with the acquisition of MacGregor.

- Cash flow from operations before finance items and taxes totaled EUR 113.0 (135.4) million. The cash conversion was contributed by limited capital expenditures due to the asset light business model and successful net working capital management.

* Based on MacGregor's management reporting as part of Hiab Oyj from 1 January 2025 until 31 July 2025 and based on the consolidated accounts of the group from 1 August 2025. All figures prepared in accordance with IFRS.

MacGregor's key figures as part of Hiab until 31 July and as part of MacGregor Group AB from 1 August*

MEUR Q4/25 Q4/24 Change Q1-Q4/25 Q1-Q4/24 Change Orders received 235.8 178.0 32% 835.0 916.4 -9% Order book, end of period 1,059.6 1,035.5 2% 1,059.6 1,035.5 2% Sales 199.4 198.0 1% 827.6 795.6 4% Adjusted EBITDA 23.4 25.6 -8% 113.3 89.1 27% Adjusted EBITDA margin. % 11.7% 12.9% 13.7% 11.2% EBITDA 12.2 26.4 -54% 93.9 58.7 60% EBITDA margin. % 6.1% 13.3% 11.3% 7.4% Adjusted EBIT 20.5 21.7 -6% 98.5 73.8 33% Adjusted EBIT margin. % 10.3% 11.0% 11.9% 9.3% EBIT 9.2 -177.4 105% 69.0 -156.6 144% EBIT margin. % 4.6% -89.6% 8.3% -19.7% Cash flow from operations 48.7 37.9 28% 113.0 135.4 -17% Net interest bearing debt. end of period 61.6 61.6 Leverage ratio 0.54



* Based on MacGregor's management reporting as part of Hiab Oyj from 1 January 2025 until 31 July 2025 and based on the consolidated accounts of the group from 1 August 2025. All figures prepared in accordance with IFRS.



MacGregor CEO Jonas Gustavsson:



"In the fourth quarter of 2025, our orders received increased by 32 percent, totalling EUR 235.8 million. The increase was driven by healthy activity in the container vessel segment, which supported higher order intake in our Merchant business. Our profitability continued to be solid as we delivered adjusted EBIT of EUR 20.5 million corresponding to a 10.3 percent margin.

The full year 2025 performance was strong. We reached a significant increase in our profitability, as adjusted EBIT increased by 33 percent to EUR 98.5 million, representing 11.9 percent of sales. The profit expansion was supported by higher sales, favourable mix, effective cost management and structured execution of our projects. Our order book grew 2 percent and amounted to EUR 1,060 million at the end of the year, providing solid visibility for the years ahead.



Overall, 2025 was a great year for MacGregor. During the year, the company was separated from Hiab (formerly Cargotec), Triton Partners were welcomed as the new owner, MacGregor was established as a standalone company, and its new strategy was defined and launched, while we were delivering solid and improved business performance in a complex and dynamic market environment.

We have entered 2026 with confidence and a continued focus on executing our ambitious Full Ahead strategy with the aim of transforming MacGregor into a service and product-driven, high-performing company with strong resilience."



Please find the full interim report attached.

The interim report for the period January-March 2026 will be published on 29 May 2026.

