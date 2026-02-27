Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2026) - Nation Gold Corp. (CSE: NATN) (OTCQB: NATNF) (the "Company" or "Nation") is pleased to announce that its common shares began trading today on the OTCQB Venture Market (the "OTCQB") in the United States under the symbol 'NATNF'. The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "Exchange") under the symbol 'NATN'.

The OTCQB is one of the world's largest and most liquid trading markets, providing access to a wide base of investors across the U.S. The listing marks an important step in expanding Nation Gold's visibility and strengthening its presence in the U.S. market.

Mr. Mark Bailey, CEO and Director of Nation, commented, "Listing on the OTCQB represents the achievement of another milestone for Nation Gold as we expand our U.S. market presence. Following the announcement of the definitive agreement for the Company to acquire the new flagship Bonito Gold-Silver Project in New Mexico, we are committed to broadening our shareholder base and believe this is an important next step. It makes sense for us to list our shares for trading in the U.S. on the OTCQB, so U.S.-based investors can participate in the Company's potential future growth. The OTCQB is an efficient way for Nation to access the largest pool of equity capital in the world, while simultaneously offering potential investors in the United States enhanced trading visibility and liquidity."

Information relating to Nation, as well as real-rime price quotes will be available on www.otcmarkets.com. The OTCQB, operated by the OTC Markets Group Inc., is the premier marketplace for entrepreneurial and development stage companies that are committed to providing high-quality trading and information experience for their US investors. To be eligible, companies must be current in their financial reporting and undergo an annual company verification and management certification process. The OTCQB quality standards provide a strong baseline of transparency, as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors.

About Nation Gold Corp.

Nation Gold Corp. is an exploration company based in Vancouver, BC. The Company recently announced the definitive agreement for the Company to acquire a 100% interest in the Bonito Project in the Nogal-Bonito Mining District of New Mexico, USA. The Bonito Project was formerly in production in the late 1800s and has seen limited modern exploration, most recently in the 1980s and 1990s by Pioneer Metals and Placer Dome. The Company is led by a team of mining, exploration and capital markets professionals focused on acquiring potential multi-million-ounce precious metals deposits in Tier 1 mining jurisdictions. The Company also has a 100% interest in the Cattle Creek Project located near Vernon, BC. For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.nationgold.ca.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements. Generally forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "anticipate", "will", "expect", "may", "continue", "could", "estimate", "forecast", "plan", "potential" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the acquisition of the Bonito Project and the business and anticipated financial performance of the Company. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from results contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include but are not limited to, the ability of the parties to satisfy the conditions required to complete the acquisition of the Bonito Project; risks inherent in exploration activities; the impact of exploration competition; unexpected geological or hydrological conditions; changes in government regulations and policies, including trade laws and policies; failure to obtain necessary permits and approvals from government authorities; volatility and sensitivity to market prices; volatility and sensitivity to capital market fluctuations; the ability to raise funds through financings; environmental and safety risks including increased regulatory burdens; weather and other natural phenomena; and other exploration, development, operating, financial market and regulatory risks; and general economic conditions. Accordingly, the actual events may differ martially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof or the dates specifically referenced in this press release, where applicable. The Company does not undertake to update any forward looking statements, oral or written, made by itself or on its behalf, unless otherwise required pursuant to applicable laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/285592

Source: Nation Gold Corp.