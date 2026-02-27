Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2026) - Global outsourcing company Hugo Inc. today announced that it has tripled revenue within its healthcare operations division over the past year, driven by increased demand from health systems, digital health platforms, and pharmacy organizations seeking specialized operational support.

To support continued growth, the company has expanded its healthcare delivery footprint with new sites in the United States and South Africa.

The expansion reflects a broader shift in how healthcare organizations approach outsourcing.

Rising claims denial rates, prior authorization complexity, and increasing patient expectations have outpaced what generalist BPO models can deliver.

Hugo's growth in the sector, now supporting millions of U.S. patients monthly, signals that healthcare companies are actively seeking partners built for regulated, judgment-intensive work, not retrofitting general-purpose providers.

Building a Healthcare Talent Pipeline

The expansion is underpinned by Hugo's proprietary HugoSphere talent methodology, which screens for the cognitive and behavioral traits that predict success in complex, regulated work, not just customer service experience. For its healthcare teams, Hugo recruits candidates with clinical, health administration, and insurance backgrounds, then invests in structured certification and upskilling pathways to develop specialists capable of managing increasingly complex workflows.

Fewer than 2% of applicants advance through HugoSphere screening, and 99% of Hugo's workforce holds a college degree or higher.

"Our certification and upskilling pathways are a good example of how we think about this differently. We're building career tracks that make our teams more specialized and more valuable to healthcare clients over time," said Travis Low, VP, CX & AI Operations at Hugo.

Specialized Healthcare Operations

Hugo's healthcare division delivers patient-facing and back-office support across voice, chat, email, and patient portals, alongside care navigation, benefits verification, prior authorization processing, claims management, and after-hours coverage.

Teams are trained in medical terminology, insurance protocols, and EHR systems, and operate directly within client technology environments.

The company's human-led, AI-enabled model automates routine triage and documentation workflows, allowing specialists to focus on high-impact interactions, including escalations, care coordination, and authorization appeals, where accuracy and judgment materially affect outcomes.

"Healthcare requires continuity and domain fluency. We've scaled this division while maintaining 98% retention, meaning patients and providers interact with experienced specialists, not with constantly rotating teams. That consistency is fundamental to quality and compliance," Low added.

Security and Compliance Infrastructure

Hugo maintains HIPAA compliance, SOC 2 Type II certification, and ISO-certified infrastructure as baseline operational standards. All healthcare team members complete mandatory privacy training and annual recertification prior to handling protected health information.

The company integrates with major EHR platforms, practice management systems, billing software, and CRMs, enabling teams to operate natively within existing healthcare environments.

Hugo will exhibit at HIMSS26 in Las Vegas from March 3-6, 2026. Visit booth #1118 to learn more about its healthcare operations capabilities.

For more information, visit www.hugoinc.com.

About Hugo Inc.

Hugo Inc. is a next-generation customer experience and operations partner specializing in complex, judgment-intensive workflows powered by exceptional global talent and innovative technology. Hugo partners with organizations across North America and Europe and has been recognized as the fastest-growing customer service BPO company by Clutch for two consecutive years.

