Natural Resource Partners LP: Natural Resource Partners L.P. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results and Announces Special Distribution

HOUSTON, Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) today reported fourth quarter and full year 2025 results as follows:

For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended (In thousands) (Unaudited) December 31, 2025 Net income - 30,998 - 136,367 Operating cash flow - 44,765 - 165,863 Free cash flow(1) - 45,508 - 168,748

____________________

(1 - See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and reconciliation tables at the end of this release.

2025 Highlights:

Generated $169 million of free cash flow

Retired $109 million of debt: $33 million of debt remaining

Paid total distributions of $4.21 per common unit in 2025, consisting of $3.00 of regular distributions and a special cash distribution of $1.21 to help cover unitholder tax liabilities associated with owning NRP's common units during 2024

Declares special cash distribution of $0.12 per common unit to help cover unitholder tax liabilities associated with owning NRP's common units during 2025

"In 2025, NRP generated $169 million of free cash flow and retired $109 million of debt," said Craig Nunez, NRP's president & chief operating officer. "Our business continues to be negatively impacted by cyclically-low prices for metallurgical and thermal coal and generationally-low prices for soda ash, but we continue to generate robust free cash flow and pay down debt."

NRP's liquidity was $211.2 million at December 31, 2025, consisting of $30.1 million of cash and $181.1 million of borrowing capacity available under its revolving credit facility.

NRP also announced today that the board of directors of its general partner declared a special cash distribution of $0.12 per common unit to be paid on March 17, 2026, to unitholders of record on March 10, 2026. This special distribution is to help cover unitholder tax liabilities associated with owning NRP's common units during 2025. Future distributions on NRP's common units will be determined on a quarterly basis by the board of directors. The board of directors considers numerous factors each quarter in determining cash distributions including profitability, cash flow, debt service obligations, market conditions and outlook, estimated unitholder income tax liability and the level of cash reserves that the board determines is necessary for future operating and capital needs.

Segment Performance

Mineral Rights

Mineral Rights net income in the fourth quarter and full year of 2025 decreased $12.6 million and $40.8 million, respectively, as compared to the prior year periods. Operating cash flow in the fourth quarter and full year of 2025 decreased $13.4 million and $59.8 million, respectively, as compared to the prior year periods. Free cash flow in the fourth quarter and full year of 2025 decreased $13.3 million and $59.5 million, respectively, as compared to the prior year periods. These decreases were primarily due to lower metallurgical coal sales prices and volumes in 2025, as well as one-time carbon neutral revenues and cash flow received in the fourth quarter of 2024. Approximately 70% of coal royalty revenues and approximately 45% of coal royalty sales volumes were derived from metallurgical coal in the fourth quarter of 2025, and approximately 65% of coal royalty revenues and approximately 45% of coal royalty sales volumes were derived from metallurgical coal in the full year of 2025.

Metallurgical and thermal coal prices remained weak throughout 2025 due to sluggish steel demand impacting metallurgical coal and low natural gas prices and ample thermal coal supply at power plants impacting thermal coal. Due to these ongoing factors, NRP does not expect any material changes to pricing in 2026.

No meaningful developments have occurred over the past quarter regarding NRP's carbon neutral initiatives across its mineral and surface assets. NRP believes the burdens on the carbon sequestration industry, including insufficient revenue streams, high operational and capital costs, and an uncertain regulatory environment, continue to create formidable barriers that operators have yet to overcome.

Soda Ash

Soda Ash net income in the fourth quarter and full year of 2025 decreased $2.6 million and $15.1 million, respectively, as compared to the prior year periods. Operating cash flow and free cash flow in the fourth quarter and full year of 2025 each decreased $10.6 million and $30.9 million, respectively, as compared to the prior year periods. These decreases were due to lower soda ash sales prices in 2025, and as a result, NRP has not received a distribution from Sisecam Wyoming since the second quarter of 2025.

The soda ash market continues to be significantly oversupplied from the influx of new capacity from China and sales prices remain below the cost of production for most producers. NRP expects soda ash prices to remain at these lower levels for the foreseeable future and does not expect distributions from Sisecam Wyoming to resume for several years until high-cost capacity is forced to retire.

Additionally, in February 2026, NRP and Sisecam Wyoming's managing partner agreed to make a capital investment into Sisecam Wyoming ($39.2 million for NRP's 49%) to reduce outstanding amounts under Sisecam Wyoming's bank credit facility and better position Sisecam Wyoming to compete in the current environment. NRP evaluated this investment as it would any other capital allocation opportunity, with the goal of maximizing NRP's intrinsic value per unit.

Corporate and Financing

Corporate and Financing costs in the fourth quarter and full year of 2025 decreased $3.4 million and $8.6 million, respectively, as compared to the prior year periods. Operating cash flow and free cash flow in the fourth quarter and full year of 2025 each improved $2.6 million and $8.1 million, respectively, as compared to the prior year periods. These improvements were primarily due to lower interest expense and cash paid for interest due to less debt outstanding in 2025.

NRP's consolidated leverage ratio was 0.2x at December 31, 2025.

In February 2026, NRP declared and paid a fourth quarter 2025 cash distribution of $0.75 per common unit. As previously mentioned, today NRP declared a special distribution of $0.12 per common unit to help cover unitholder tax liabilities associated with owning NRP's common units during 2025.

-Financial Tables and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures Follow-

Natural Resource Partners L.P.

Financial Tables

(Unaudited)



Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended December 31, September 30,

December 31, (In thousands, except per unit data) 2025 2024 2025 2025 2024 Revenues and other income Royalty and other mineral rights - 45,875 - 61,781 - 49,615 - 191,045 - 234,149 Transportation and processing services 2,523 2,978 1,800 11,295 10,878 Equity in earnings (loss) of Sisecam Wyoming (1,686 - 931 (2,390 - 3,060 18,135 Gain on asset sales and disposals - 36 906 1,882 4,845 Total revenues and other income - 46,712 - 65,726 - 49,931 - 207,282 - 268,007 Operating expenses Operating and maintenance expenses - 5,265 - 9,645 - 7,654 - 23,854 - 28,036 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 3,344 2,827 3,868 14,955 15,535 General and administrative expenses 5,948 6,958 5,725 24,102 25,151 Asset impairments - - - 20 87 Total operating expenses - 14,557 - 19,430 - 17,247 - 62,931 - 68,809 Income from operations - 32,155 - 46,296 - 32,684 - 144,351 - 199,198 Interest expense, net - (1,157 - - (3,524 - - (1,779 - - (7,984 - - (15,554 - Net income - 30,998 - 42,772 - 30,905 - 136,367 - 183,644 Less: income attributable to preferred unitholders - - - - (4,248 - Less: redemption of preferred units - - - - (24,485 - Net income attributable to common unitholders and the general partner - 30,998 - 42,772 - 30,905 - 136,367 - 154,911 Net income attributable to common unitholders - 30,378 - 41,917 - 30,287 - 133,640 - 151,813 Net income attributable to the general partner 620 855 618 2,727 3,098 Net income per common unit Basic - 2.31 - 3.21 - 2.31 - 10.18 - 11.69 Diluted 2.27 3.15 2.28 10.04 11.35 Net income - 30,998 - 42,772 - 30,905 - 136,367 - 183,644 Comprehensive income (loss) from unconsolidated investment and other (1,786 - (714 - (2,391 - (2,331 - 1,452 Comprehensive income - 29,212 - 42,058 - 28,514 - 134,036 - 185,096

Natural Resource Partners L.P.

Financial Tables

(Unaudited)



Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended December 31, September 30,

December 31, (In thousands) 2025 2024 2025 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities Net income - 30,998 - 42,772 - 30,905 - 136,367 - 183,644 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation, depletion and amortization 3,344 2,827 3,868 14,955 15,535 Distributions from unconsolidated investment - 10,667 - 7,840 38,781 Equity in (earnings) loss from unconsolidated investment 1,686 (931 - 2,390 (3,060 - (18,135 - Gain on asset sales and disposals - (36 - (906 - (1,882 - (4,845 - Asset impairments - - - 20 87 Bad debt expense (111 - 3,647 1,731 751 4,185 Unit-based compensation expense 3,015 2,431 2,724 11,118 11,309 Amortization of debt issuance costs and other (3,261 - 1,094 368 (3,342 - (1,509 - Change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 1,966 1,574 (3,115 - 2,312 7,285 Accounts payable 272 (73 - (43 - 249 25 Accrued liabilities 1,719 3,829 358 (3,617 - (2,088 - Accrued interest (423 - (473 - 324 (233 - (281 - Deferred revenue 7,211 419 1,577 4,575 17,200 Other items, net (1,651 - (1,527 - 914 (190 - (2,700 - Net cash provided by operating activities - 44,765 - 66,220 - 41,095 - 165,863 - 248,493 Cash flows from investing activities Proceeds from asset sales and disposals - - - 37 - 906 - 1,883 - 4,846 Return of long-term contract receivable 743 686 728 2,885 2,665 Net cash provided by investing activities - 743 - 723 - 1,634 - 4,768 - 7,511 Cash flows from financing activities Debt borrowings - 13,000 - 15,000 - - - 46,700 - 167,850 Debt repayments (49,331 - (70,332 - (32,000 - (155,831 - (181,028 - Distributions to common unitholders and the general partner (10,054 - (9,987 - (10,055 - (56,440 - (72,146 - Distributions to preferred unitholders - - - - (6,398 - Redemptions of preferred units - - - - (71,666 - Warrant settlements - - - - (65,689 - Other items, net (1 - (2,080 - 1 (5,363 - (8,472 - Net cash used in financing activities - (46,386 - - (67,399 - - (42,054 - - (170,934 - - (237,549 - Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents - (878 - - (456 - - 675 - (303 - - 18,455 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 31,019 30,900 30,344 30,444 11,989 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period - 30,141 - 30,444 - 31,019 - 30,141 - 30,444 Supplemental cash flow information: Cash paid for interest - 1,516 - 3,986 - 1,413 - 8,025 - 15,452

Natural Resource Partners L.P.

Financial Tables



Consolidated Balance Sheets December 31, 2025 2024 (In thousands, except unit data) (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents - 30,141 - 30,444 Accounts receivable, net 28,666 31,469 Other current assets, net 2,105 1,961 Total current assets - 60,912 - 63,874 Land 24,008 24,008 Mineral rights, net 366,987 379,638 Intangible assets, net 11,908 12,924 Equity in unconsolidated investment 250,244 257,355 Long-term contract receivable, net 20,406 23,480 Other long-term assets, net 13,900 11,628 Total assets - 748,365 - 772,907 LIABILITIES AND CAPITAL Current liabilities Accounts payable - 1,159 - 909 Accrued liabilities 10,897 12,121 Accrued interest 69 302 Current portion of deferred revenue 6,663 4,341 Current portion of debt, net 14,198 14,192 Total current liabilities - 32,986 - 31,865 Deferred revenue 58,067 55,814 Long-term debt, net 18,884 127,876 Other non-current liabilities 5,909 6,244 Total liabilities - 115,846 - 221,799 Commitments and contingencies Partners' capital Common unitholders' interest (13,138,097 and 13,049,123 units issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively) - 625,188 - 543,231 General partner's interest 11,332 9,547 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,001 - (1,670 - Total partners' capital - 632,519 - 551,108 Total liabilities and partners' capital - 748,365 - 772,907

Natural Resource Partners L.P.

Financial Tables

(Unaudited)



Consolidated Statements of Partners' Capital Common Unitholders General Warrant Accumulated Other Comprehensive Total Partners' (In thousands) Units Amounts Partner Holders Income (Loss) Capital Balance at December 31, 2023 12,635 - 503,076 - 8,005 - 23,095 - (3,122 - - 531,054 Net income(1) - 179,971 3,673 - - 183,644 Redemptions of preferred units - (23,995 - (490 - - - (24,485 - Distributions to common unitholders and the general partner - (70,703 - (1,443 - - - (72,146 - Distributions to preferred unitholders - (6,270 - (128 - - - (6,398 - Issuance of unit-based awards 126 - - - - - Unit-based awards amortization and vesting, net - 2,894 - - - 2,894 Capital contribution - - 782 - - 782 Warrant settlements 288 (41,742 - (852 - (23,095 - - (65,689 - Comprehensive income from unconsolidated investment and other - - - - 1,452 1,452 Balance at December 31, 2024 13,049 - 543,231 - 9,547 - - - (1,670 - - 551,108 Net income - 133,640 2,727 - - 136,367 Distributions to common unitholders and the general partner - (55,311 - (1,129 - - - (56,440 - Distributions to preferred unitholders - - - - - - Issuance of unit-based awards 89 - - - - - Unit-based awards amortization and vesting, net - 3,628 - - - 3,628 Capital contribution - - 187 - - 187 Comprehensive loss from unconsolidated investment and other - - - - (2,331 - (2,331 - Balance at December 31, 2025 13,138 - 625,188 - 11,332 - - - (4,001 - - 632,519

_______________________

(1) Net income includes $4.2 million of income attributable to preferred unitholders that accumulated during the period, of which $4.2 million is allocated to the common unitholders and $0.1 million is allocated to the general partner.

Natural Resource Partners L.P.

Financial Tables

(Unaudited)

The following tables present NRP's unaudited business results by segment for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 and September 30, 2025: Operating Segments (In thousands) Mineral Rights Soda Ash Corporate and Financing Total For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 Revenues - 48,398 - - - - - 48,398 Equity in loss of Sisecam Wyoming - (1,686 - - (1,686 - Gain on asset sales and disposals - - - - Total revenues and other income - 48,398 (1,686 - - - - 46,712 Asset impairments - - - - - - - Net income (loss) - 39,808 (1,701 - - (7,109 - - 30,998 Adjusted EBITDA(1) - 43,148 (15 - - (5,948 - - 37,185 Cash flow provided by (used in): Operating activities - 49,174 - (15 - - (4,394 - - 44,765 Investing activities - 743 - - - - - 743 Financing activities - - - - - (46,386 - - (46,386 - Distributable cash flow(1) - 49,917 - (15 - - (4,394 - - 45,508 Free cash flow(1) - 49,917 - (15 - - (4,394 - - 45,508 For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 Revenues - 64,759 - - - - - 64,759 Equity in earnings of Sisecam Wyoming - 931 - 931 Gain on asset sales and disposals 36 - - 36 Total revenues and other income - 64,795 - 931 - - - 65,726 Asset impairments - - - - - - - - Net income (loss) - 52,386 - 872 - (10,486 - - 42,772 Adjusted EBITDA(1) - 55,209 - 10,608 - (6,958 - - 58,859 Cash flow provided by (used in): Operating activities - 62,575 - 10,608 - (6,963 - - 66,220 Investing activities - 723 - - - - - 723 Financing activities - - - - - (67,399 - - (67,399 - Distributable cash flow(1) - 63,298 - 10,608 - (6,963 - - 66,943 Free cash flow(1) - 63,261 - 10,608 - (6,963 - - 66,906 For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 Revenues - 51,415 - - - - - 51,415 Equity in loss of Sisecam Wyoming - (2,390 - - (2,390 - Gain on asset sales and disposals 906 - - 906 Total revenues and other income - 52,321 - (2,390 - - - - 49,931 Asset impairments - - - - - - - - Net income (loss) - 40,859 - (2,446 - - (7,508 - - 30,905 Adjusted EBITDA(1) - 44,723 - (56 - - (5,725 - - 38,942 Cash flow provided by (used in): Operating activities - 44,428 - (55 - - (3,278 - - 41,095 Investing activities - 1,634 - - - - - 1,634 Financing activities - - - - - (42,054 - - (42,054 - Distributable cash flow(1) - 46,062 - (55 - - (3,278 - - 42,729 Free cash flow(1) - 45,156 - (55 - - (3,278 - - 41,823

____________________________

(1 - See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and reconciliation tables at the end of this release.

Natural Resource Partners L.P.

Financial Tables

(Unaudited) The following table presents NRP's unaudited business results by segment for the year ended December 31, 2025 and 2024: Operating Segments (In thousands) Mineral Rights Soda Ash Corporate and Financing Total For the Year Ended December 31, 2025 Revenues - 202,340 - - - - - 202,340 Equity in earnings of Sisecam Wyoming - 3,060 - 3,060 Gain on asset sales and disposals 1,882 - - 1,882 Total revenues and other income - 204,222 - 3,060 - - - 207,282 Asset impairments - 20 - - - - - 20 Net income (loss) - 165,566 - 2,905 - (32,104 - - 136,367 Adjusted EBITDA(1) - 180,523 - 7,685 - (24,102 - - 164,106 Cash flow provided by (used in): Operating activities - 182,401 - 7,685 - (24,223 - - 165,863 Investing activities - 4,768 - - - - - 4,768 Financing activities - (841 - - - - (170,093 - - (170,934 - Distributable cash flow(1) - 187,169 - 7,685 - (24,223 - - 170,631 Free cash flow(1) - 185,286 - 7,685 - (24,223 - - 168,748 For the Year Ended December 31, 2024 Revenues - 245,027 - - - - - 245,027 Equity in earnings of Sisecam Wyoming - 18,135 - 18,135 Gain on asset sales and disposals 4,845 - - 4,845 Total revenues and other income - 249,872 - 18,135 - - - 268,007 Asset impairments - 87 - - - - - 87 Net income (loss) - 206,403 - 17,964 - (40,723 - - 183,644 Adjusted EBITDA(1) - 222,007 - 38,610 - (25,151 - - 235,466 Cash flow provided by (used in): Operating activities - 242,168 - 38,610 - (32,285 - - 248,493 Investing activities - 7,511 - - - - - 7,511 Financing activities - (1,086 - - - - (236,463 - - (237,549 - Distributable cash flow(1) - 249,679 - 38,610 - (32,285 - - 256,004 Free cash flow(1) - 244,833 - 38,610 - (32,285 - - 251,158

_________________________________

(1 - See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and reconciliation tables at the end of this release.

Natural Resource Partners L.P.

Financial Tables

(Unaudited)



Operating Statistics - Mineral Rights For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, (In thousands, except per ton data) 2025 2024 2025 2025 2024 Coal sales volumes (tons) Appalachia Northern 1,291 315 1,508 3,055 1,031 Central 2,969 3,460 3,296 12,766 14,137 Southern 686 677 678 2,208 2,661 Total Appalachia 4,946 4,452 5,482 18,029 17,829 Illinois Basin 1,264 1,220 1,005 7,248 5,723 Northern Powder River Basin 750 366 841 2,933 2,826 Gulf Coast 339 206 201 953 1,342 Total coal sales volumes 7,299 6,244 7,529 29,163 27,720 Coal royalty revenue per ton Appalachia Northern - 1.48 - 4.50 - 1.48 - 1.50 - 3.25 Central 5.95 6.51 6.08 6.16 7.13 Southern 9.48 9.77 8.36 8.86 10.22 Illinois Basin 2.11 1.98 1.93 2.26 2.26 Northern Powder River Basin 4.36 4.90 4.68 4.71 4.87 Gulf Coast 0.79 0.81 0.80 0.79 0.80 Combined average coal royalty revenue per ton 4.42 5.59 4.51 4.58 5.74 Coal royalty revenues Appalachia Northern - 1,909 - 1,418 - 2,225 - 4,569 - 3,348 Central 17,669 22,517 20,051 78,640 100,845 Southern 6,504 6,614 5,666 19,564 27,185 Total Appalachia 26,082 30,549 27,942 102,773 131,378 Illinois Basin 2,667 2,417 1,943 16,361 12,927 Northern Powder River Basin 3,269 1,792 3,932 13,813 13,768 Gulf Coast 267 167 161 752 1,069 Unadjusted coal royalty revenues 32,285 34,925 33,978 133,699 159,142 Coal royalty adjustment for minimum leases (7 - - 215 (187 - (109 - Total coal royalty revenues - 32,278 - 34,925 - 34,193 - 133,512 - 159,033 Other revenues Production lease minimum revenues - 797 - 2,592 - 1,365 - 5,010 - 4,365 Minimum lease straight-line revenues 4,300 4,116 4,176 16,576 16,530 Oil and gas royalty revenues 1,410 1,610 1,787 7,622 8,566 Carbon neutral revenues 253 11,381 316 1,454 15,703 Property tax revenues 1,546 1,854 2,105 6,807 7,100 Wheelage revenues 1,855 2,242 2,225 8,361 9,324 Coal overriding royalty revenues 526 294 297 2,159 2,358 Lease amendment revenues 1,844 1,239 1,699 4,854 3,724 Aggregates royalty revenues 936 740 1,011 3,706 2,904 Other revenues 130 788 441 984 4,542 Total other revenues - 13,597 - 26,856 - 15,422 - 57,533 - 75,116 Royalty and other mineral rights - 45,875 - 61,781 - 49,615 - 191,045 - 234,149 Transportation and processing services revenues 2,523 2,978 1,800 11,295 10,878 Gain on asset sales and disposals - 36 906 1,882 4,845 Total Mineral Rights segment revenues and other income - 48,398 - 64,795 - 52,321 - 204,222 - 249,872

Natural Resource Partners L.P.

Financial Tables

(Unaudited)



Adjusted EBITDA (In thousands) Mineral Rights Soda Ash Corporate and Financing Total For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 Net income (loss) - 39,808 - (1,701 - - (7,109 - - 30,998 Add (Less): equity in (earnings) loss from unconsolidated investment - 1,686 - 1,686 Add: total distributions from unconsolidated investment - - - - Add: interest expense, net - - 1,157 1,157 Add: depreciation, depletion and amortization 3,340 - 4 3,344 Add: asset impairments - - - - Adjusted EBITDA - 43,148 - (15 - - (5,948 - - 37,185 For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 Net income (loss) - 52,386 - 872 - (10,486 - - 42,772 Add (Less): equity in (earnings) loss from unconsolidated investment - (931 - - (931 - Add: total distributions from unconsolidated investment - 10,667 - 10,667 Add: interest expense, net - - 3,524 3,524 Add: depreciation, depletion and amortization 2,823 - 4 2,827 Add: asset impairments - - - - Adjusted EBITDA - 55,209 - 10,608 - (6,958 - - 58,859 For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 Net income (loss) - 40,859 - (2,446 - - (7,508 - - 30,905 Add (Less): equity in (earnings) loss from unconsolidated investment - 2,390 - 2,390 Add: total distributions from unconsolidated investment - - - - Add: interest expense, net - - 1,779 1,779 Add: depreciation, depletion and amortization 3,864 - 4 3,868 Add: asset impairments - - - - Adjusted EBITDA - 44,723 - (56 - - (5,725 - - 38,942

(In thousands) Mineral Rights Soda Ash Corporate and Financing Total For the Year Ended December 31, 2025 Net income (loss) - 165,566 - 2,905 - (32,104 - - 136,367 Less: equity in earnings from unconsolidated investment - (3,060 - - (3,060 - Add: total distributions from unconsolidated investment - 7,840 - 7,840 Add: interest expense, net - - 7,984 7,984 Add: depreciation, depletion and amortization 14,937 - 18 14,955 Add: asset impairments 20 - - 20 Adjusted EBITDA - 180,523 - 7,685 - (24,102 - - 164,106 For the Year Ended December 31, 2024 Net income (loss) - 206,403 - 17,964 - (40,723 - - 183,644 Less: equity in earnings from unconsolidated investment - (18,135 - - (18,135 - Add: total distributions from unconsolidated investment - 38,781 - 38,781 Add: interest expense, net - - 15,554 15,554 Add: depreciation, depletion and amortization 15,517 - 18 15,535 Add: asset impairments 87 - - 87 Adjusted EBITDA - 222,007 - 38,610 - (25,151 - - 235,466

Natural Resource Partners L.P.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

(Unaudited)



Distributable Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow (In thousands) Mineral Rights Soda Ash Corporate and Financing Total For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities - 49,174 - (15 - - (4,394 - - 44,765 Add: proceeds from asset sales and disposals - - - - Add: return of long-term contract receivable 743 - - 743 Distributable cash flow - 49,917 - (15 - - (4,394 - - 45,508 Less: proceeds from asset sales and disposals - - - - Free cash flow - 49,917 - (15 - - (4,394 - - 45,508 Net cash provided by investing activities - 743 - - - - - 743 Net cash used in financing activities - - - - - (46,386 - - (46,386 - For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities - 62,575 - 10,608 - (6,963 - - 66,220 Add: proceeds from asset sales and disposals 37 - - 37 Add: return of long-term contract receivable 686 - - 686 Distributable cash flow - 63,298 - 10,608 - (6,963 - - 66,943 Less: proceeds from asset sales and disposals (37 - - - (37 - Free cash flow - 63,261 - 10,608 - (6,963 - - 66,906 Net cash provided by investing activities - 723 - - - - - 723 Net cash used in financing activities - - - - - (67,399 - - (67,399 - For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities - 44,428 - (55 - - (3,278 - - 41,095 Add: proceeds from asset sales and disposals 906 - - 906 Add: return of long-term contract receivable 728 - - 728 Distributable cash flow - 46,062 - (55 - - (3,278 - - 42,729 Less: proceeds from asset sales and disposals (906 - - - (906 - Free cash flow - 45,156 - (55 - - (3,278 - - 41,823 Net cash provided by investing activities - 1,634 - - - - - 1,634 Net cash used in financing activities - - - - - (42,054 - - (42,054 -

Natural Resource Partners L.P.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

(Unaudited)



Distributable Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow (In thousands) Mineral Rights Soda Ash Corporate and Financing Total For the Year Ended December 31, 2025 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities - 182,401 - 7,685 - (24,223 - - 165,863 Add: proceeds from asset sales and disposals 1,883 - - 1,883 Add: return of long-term contract receivable 2,885 - - 2,885 Distributable cash flow - 187,169 - 7,685 - (24,223 - - 170,631 Less: proceeds from asset sales and disposals (1,883 - - - (1,883 - Free cash flow - 185,286 - 7,685 - (24,223 - - 168,748 Net cash provided by investing activities - 4,768 - - - - - 4,768 Net cash used in financing activities - (841 - - - - (170,093 - - (170,934 - For the Year Ended December 31, 2024 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities - 242,168 - 38,610 - (32,285 - - 248,493 Add: proceeds from asset sales and disposals 4,846 - - 4,846 Add: return of long-term contract receivable 2,665 - - 2,665 Distributable cash flow - 249,679 - 38,610 - (32,285 - - 256,004 Less: proceeds from asset sales and disposals (4,846 - - - (4,846 - Free cash flow - 244,833 - 38,610 - (32,285 - - 251,158 Net cash provided by investing activities - 7,511 - - - - - 7,511 Net cash used in financing activities - (1,086 - - - - (236,463 - - (237,549 -

Leverage Ratio (In thousands) For the Year Ended December 31, 2025 Adjusted EBITDA - 164,106 Debt-at December 31, 2025 - 33,215 Leverage Ratio 0.2x