Range Resources Corporation: Range Increases Quarterly Dividend By 11%

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION (NYSE: RRC) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock for the first quarter. A dividend of $0.10 per common share is payable on March 27, 2026 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 13, 2026. This represents an 11% increase to Range's quarterly cash dividend and provides an annualized dividend of $0.40 per share.

RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION (NYSE: RRC) is a leading U.S. independent natural gas and NGL producer with operations focused in the Appalachian Basin. The Company is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. More information about Range can be found at www.rangeresources.com.