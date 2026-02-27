Anzeige
Freitag, 27.02.2026
Hochgradiger Fund in Kanada: Steht dieser Rohstoff-Explorer vor der Neubewertung?
WKN: 867939 | ISIN: US75281A1097 | Ticker-Symbol: RAX
Tradegate
27.02.26 | 13:38
33,290 Euro
+0,45 % +0,150
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.02.2026 13:06 Uhr
Range Resources Corporation: Range Increases Quarterly Dividend By 11%

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION (NYSE: RRC) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock for the first quarter. A dividend of $0.10 per common share is payable on March 27, 2026 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 13, 2026. This represents an 11% increase to Range's quarterly cash dividend and provides an annualized dividend of $0.40 per share.

RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION (NYSE: RRC) is a leading U.S. independent natural gas and NGL producer with operations focused in the Appalachian Basin. The Company is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. More information about Range can be found at www.rangeresources.com.

SOURCE:Range Resources Corporation
Range Investor Contact:
Laith Sando, SVP - Corporate Strategy & Investor Relations
817-869-4267
lsando@rangeresources.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
