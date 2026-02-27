Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc.: Sunstone Hotel Investors Reports Results For Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2025

Returned Over $170 Million to Common Stockholders in 2025 Through Dividends and Share Repurchases

Restores $500 Million Repurchase Authorization

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (the "Company" or "Sunstone") (NYSE: SHO) today announced results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Operational Results (as compared to Fourth Quarter 2024):

Net Income: Net income was $7.2 million as compared to $0.8 million.

Net income was $7.2 million as compared to $0.8 million. Total Portfolio RevPAR: Total Portfolio RevPAR increased 9.6% to $220.12. The average daily rate was $319.01 and occupancy was 69.0%.

Total Portfolio RevPAR increased 9.6% to $220.12. The average daily rate was $319.01 and occupancy was 69.0%. Adjusted EBITDA re : Adjusted EBITDA re increased 17.6% to $56.6 million.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 17.6% to $56.6 million. Adjusted FFO: Adjusted FFO attributable to common stockholders per diluted share increased 25.0% to $0.20.

Full Year 2025 Operational Results (as compared to Full Year 2024):

Net Income: Net income was $24.6 million as compared to $43.3 million. Excluding the loss on the sale of the Hilton New Orleans St. Charles in June 2025, net income for the full year 2025 would have been $33.3 million.

Net income was $24.6 million as compared to $43.3 million. Excluding the loss on the sale of the Hilton New Orleans St. Charles in June 2025, net income for the full year 2025 would have been $33.3 million. Total Portfolio RevPAR: Total Portfolio RevPAR increased 3.8% to $225.12. The average daily rate was $317.07 and occupancy was 71.0%.

Total Portfolio RevPAR increased 3.8% to $225.12. The average daily rate was $317.07 and occupancy was 71.0%. Adjusted EBITDA re : Adjusted EBITDA re increased 3.0% to $236.6 million.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 3.0% to $236.6 million. Adjusted FFO: Adjusted FFO attributable to common stockholders per diluted share increased 7.5% to $0.86.

Information regarding the non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this release is provided below in "Non-GAAP Financial Measures." Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measure for each of the periods presented are included later in this release.

Bryan A. Giglia, Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Our portfolio outperformed our expectations in the fourth quarter delivering impressive Total RevPAR growth of 12.5% as the benefit of our recent investment activity added to generally broad-based strength across our portfolio. We were particularly encouraged by stronger performance at Andaz Miami Beach and Wailea Beach Resort which saw robust demand over the festive period with the momentum continuing into 2026."

Mr. Giglia continued, "While macroeconomic uncertainty and other factors impeded industry growth in 2025, we nevertheless had a productive year at Sunstone. We recycled out of a lower growth hotel and used the proceeds to accretively repurchase our stock, debuted Andaz Miami Beach, completed other capital investments intended to drive future growth, and returned over $170 million to our shareholders through share repurchases and dividends. While we see reasons to be optimistic about the year ahead, we remain cautious and know the operating environment can be impacted, both positively and negatively, by events outside of our control. In 2026, we will continue to execute our strategy of recycling capital, investing in our portfolio, and returning capital to shareholders while working to address the valuation discount at which we trade. We have an exceptional portfolio with meaningful growth potential, a flexible balance sheet with optionality, a nimble size that allows us to pivot among the most accretive capital allocation opportunities, and a singular focus to realize the embedded value of our portfolio for our shareholders."

Unaudited Selected Statistical and Financial Data ($ in millions, except RevPAR, ADR and per share amounts).



Quarter Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2025

2024

Change

2025

2024

Change



































Net Income $ 7.2

$ 0.8

763.3 %

$ 24.6

$ 43.3

(43.2) % Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders

per Diluted Share $ 0.02

$ (0.02)

200.0 %

$ 0.04

$ 0.14

(71.4) %



































Total Portfolio Operating Statistics (1)

































RevPAR $ 220.12

$ 200.75

9.6 %

$ 225.12

$ 216.86

3.8 % Occupancy

69.0 %

65.1 % 390 bps



71.0 %

68.7 % 230 bps Average Daily Rate $ 319.01

$ 308.37

3.5 %

$ 317.07

$ 315.66

0.4 %



































Total Portfolio Operating Statistics, excluding Andaz

Miami Beach (2)

































RevPAR $ 218.07

$ 209.38

4.2 %

$ 229.94

$ 225.31

2.1 % Occupancy

69.1 %

67.9 % 120 bps



72.7 %

71.3 % 140 bps Average Daily Rate $ 315.59

$ 308.37

2.3 %

$ 316.28

$ 316.00

0.1 %



































Total Portfolio Hotel Adjusted EBITDAre Margin,

excluding Andaz Miami Beach (2)

25.5 %

23.3 % 220 bps



26.7 %

26.3 % 40 bps



































Adjusted EBITDAre $ 56.6

$ 48.1

17.6 %

$ 236.6

$ 229.7

3.0 % Adjusted FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders $ 38.9

$ 32.0

21.4 %

$ 167.8

$ 163.0

3.0 % Adjusted FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders

per Diluted Share $ 0.20

$ 0.16

25.0 %

$ 0.86

$ 0.80

7.5 %





(1) Includes the 14 hotels owned by the Company as of December 31, 2025, and includes prior ownership results for the Hyatt Regency San Antonio Riverwalk, acquired by the Company in April 2024. (2) Includes the 14 hotels owned by the Company as of December 31, 2025, with the exception of Andaz Miami Beach due to its renovation activity during 2025 and 2024. Includes prior ownership results for the Hyatt Regency San Antonio Riverwalk, acquired by the Company in April 2024.

The Company's actual results for 2025 compare to its guidance previously provided as follows:

Metric ($ in millions, except per share data)

Full Year 2025 Guidance (1)

Full Year 2025 Actual Results

Performance Relative

to Prior

Guidance Midpoint Net Income

$14 to $28

$25

+ $4 Total Portfolio RevPAR Growth (2)

3.0% to 5.0%

3.8 %

- 20 bps Total Portfolio RevPAR Growth, excluding Andaz Miami Beach (2)

1.0% to 3.0%

2.1 %

+ 10 bps Adjusted EBITDAre

$226 to $240

$237

+ $4 Adjusted FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders

$156 to $170

$168

+ $5 Adjusted FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders per Diluted Share

$0.80 to $0.87

$0.86

+ $0.02 Diluted Weighted Average Shares Outstanding

195,000,000

194,452,000

- 548,000





(1) Reflects guidance presented on November 7, 2025. (2) RevPAR Growth reflects comparison to full year 2024.

2025 Highlights

Andaz Miami Beach. In May 2025, the Company opened Andaz Miami Beach, following a complete transformation of the property. The fully renovated luxury resort had a strong finish in 2025 and is expected to generate meaningful earnings growth for the Company in 2026 during its first full year of operations. Later this year, the resort will introduce Olazul, a members only beach club and will also debut Bazaar Meat, a signature dining destination by José Andrés Group. In addition to substantial earnings growth in 2026, the Company expects Andaz Miami Beach will contribute further to earnings in 2027 and 2028 as it ramps up and stabilizes.

Hilton New Orleans St. Charles Disposition. In June 2025, the Company sold the 252-room Hilton New Orleans St. Charles for a gross sale price of $47.0 million. The sale price represented an 8.7% cap rate on the hotel's prior year earnings or a 6.6% cap rate inclusive of the Company's estimate of near-term capital expenditures. The Company utilized proceeds received from the sale to accretively repurchase shares of its common stock.

Stock Repurchase Program. During 2025, the Company repurchased an aggregate amount of $103.6 million, before expenses, of its common and preferred stock. In addition, from the start of this year through February 26, 2026, the Company has allocated an additional $7.5 million, before expenses, into repurchases of its common and preferred stock. The Company believes this repurchase activity has been done on a discounted basis and generated significant value for its shareholders.

Common stock : During 2025, the Company repurchased 11,589,722 shares at an average purchase price per share of $8.83 for a total repurchase amount before expenses of $102.4 million. From the start of this year through February 26, 2026, the Company has repurchased 639,355 shares at an average purchase price per share of $8.88 for a total repurchase amount before expenses of $5.7 million. Since the beginning of 2022, the Company has deployed approximately $300 million and repurchased 31.2 million shares of its common stock, representing over 14% of shares outstanding at the start of the period, at an average purchase price of $9.60 per share. The average purchase price per share represents a substantial discount to consensus estimates of net asset value and implies a highly attractive valuation multiple on the Company's stabilized cash flow.

: During 2025, the Company repurchased 11,589,722 shares at an average purchase price per share of $8.83 for a total repurchase amount before expenses of $102.4 million. From the start of this year through February 26, 2026, the Company has repurchased 639,355 shares at an average purchase price per share of $8.88 for a total repurchase amount before expenses of $5.7 million. Since the beginning of 2022, the Company has deployed approximately $300 million and repurchased 31.2 million shares of its common stock, representing over 14% of shares outstanding at the start of the period, at an average purchase price of $9.60 per share. The average purchase price per share represents a substantial discount to consensus estimates of net asset value and implies a highly attractive valuation multiple on the Company's stabilized cash flow. Series H Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock : During 2025, the Company repurchased 54,097 shares at an average purchase price per share of $20.28 for a total repurchase amount before expenses of $1.1 million. From the start of this year through February 26, 2026, the Company has repurchased 90,459 shares at an average purchase price per share of $20.69 for a total repurchase amount before expenses of $1.9 million. The 2025 and 2026 average repurchase price of $20.54 per share reflects an 18% discount to the preferred stock liquidation value.

: During 2025, the Company repurchased 54,097 shares at an average purchase price per share of $20.28 for a total repurchase amount before expenses of $1.1 million. From the start of this year through February 26, 2026, the Company has repurchased 90,459 shares at an average purchase price per share of $20.69 for a total repurchase amount before expenses of $1.9 million. The 2025 and 2026 average repurchase price of $20.54 per share reflects an 18% discount to the preferred stock liquidation value. Series I Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock: During 2025, the Company repurchased 9,027 shares at an average purchase price per share of $19.25 for a total repurchase amount before expenses of $0.2 million. The average repurchase price per share reflects a 23.0% discount to the preferred stock liquidation value.

Amended and Restated Credit Agreement. In September 2025, the Company completed its Third Amended and Restated Credit Agreement (the "Amended Credit Agreement"), which provides for an aggregate borrowing capacity of $1.35 billion, and allowed the Company to address all near term maturities, extend the duration of the remaining in-place loans, and further strengthen the Company's balance sheet. Inclusive of extension options, loans under the Amended Credit Agreement mature at various points in 2030 and 2031 but are freely prepayable at any time. In connection with the new facilities, the Company entered into a series of interest rate swaps to lower its borrowing cost and better manage interest rate risk.

Recent Developments

Stock Repurchase Program Reauthorization. In February 2026, Sunstone's Board of Directors reauthorized the Company's stock repurchase program which allows the Company to acquire up to $500.0 million of its common and preferred stock. The authorization has no stated expiration and future repurchases under the program will depend on various factors including the Company's capital needs, other capital allocation opportunities available to the Company, and the price of the Company's common and preferred stock. Including repurchase activity completed subsequent to the reauthorization, the Company currently has nearly $500.0 million remaining under the new authorization.

Delayed-Draw and Series A Senior Notes Repayment. In January 2026, the Company drew the remaining $90.0 million available under its $275.0 million delayed-draw term loan facility and used a majority of the proceeds received to repay the $65.0 million balance of the Series A Senior Notes at their scheduled maturity. Following this repayment, the Company has no debt maturities until 2028.

Corporate Responsibility Report. In February 2026, the Company published its 2025 Corporate Responsibility Report. The report includes details on Sunstone's progress related to its environmental sustainability, social responsibility and corporate governance initiatives during 2024, as well as details of the Company's performance towards its 2035 environmental targets. A copy of the report can be found on the Corporate Responsibility page of the Company's website at www.sunstonehotels.com.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity Update

As of December 31, 2025, the Company had $185.7 million of cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash of $76.5 million, total assets of $3.0 billion, including $2.8 billion of net investments in hotel properties, total debt of $930.0 million and stockholders' equity of $1.9 billion.

Capital Investments Update

The Company invested $29.4 million and $103.0 million into its portfolio during the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2025, respectively. The majority of the investment consisted of the completion of the Andaz Miami Beach transformation, the room renovation at Wailea Beach Resort, and renovations of the meeting spaces at Hyatt Regency San Antonio Riverwalk and Hilton San Diego Bayfront. The Company currently expects to invest approximately $95 million to $115 million into its portfolio in 2026, with a majority of the investment related to the ongoing renovation of the meeting space at Hilton San Diego Bayfront, renovation work at Oceans Edge Resort & Marina, and various other projects across the remaining hotels in the portfolio.

2026 Outlook

The Company's 2026 outlook is based on Management's expectations and information available as of the date of this release. Changes in economic policies, changes in the health of the economy, or changes in business and consumer sentiment, among other factors, could lead to revisions to the Company's outlook or cause the Company to withdraw its outlook altogether. For the full year 2026, the Company currently expects:

Metric ($ in millions, except per share data)

Year Ended December 31, 2026 Guidance (1) Net Income

$21 to $46 RevPAR Growth (2)

4.0% to 7.0% Total RevPAR Growth (2)

3.5% to 6.5% Adjusted EBITDAre

$225 to $250 Adjusted FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders

$153 to $178 Adjusted FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders per Diluted Share

$0.81 to $0.94 Diluted Weighted Average Shares Outstanding

190,000,000





(1) Detailed reconciliations of Net Income to non-GAAP financial measures are provided later in this release. (2) RevPAR and Total RevPAR Growth reflect comparisons to full year 2025 and include all 14 hotels owned by the Company. Andaz Miami Beach is expected to contribute approximately 400 basis points of RevPAR and Total RevPAR growth.

Full year 2026 guidance is based in part on the following full year assumptions:

Full year interest and other income of approximately $3 million to $4 million.

Full year corporate overhead expense (excluding deferred stock amortization) of approximately $20 million to $21 million.

Full year interest expense of approximately $53 million to $56 million, including approximately $4 million in amortization of deferred financing costs.

Full year preferred stock dividends of approximately $16 million to $17 million, which includes the Series G, H, and I cumulative redeemable preferred stock.

Dividend Update

On February 26, 2026, the Company's Board of Directors authorized a cash dividend of $0.09 per share of its common stock. The Company's Board of Directors also authorized cash dividends of $0.382813 per share payable to its Series H cumulative redeemable preferred stockholders, and $0.356250 per share payable to its Series I cumulative redeemable preferred stockholders. The common and preferred dividends will be paid on April 15, 2026 to stockholders of record as of March 31, 2026.

The Company currently expects to continue to pay a quarterly cash common dividend throughout 2026. The level of any future quarterly dividends will be determined by the Company's Board of Directors after considering long-term operating projections, expected capital requirements, and risks affecting the Company's business.

Supplemental Disclosures

Aaron Reyes

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc.

(949) 382-3018

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share and per share data)



December 31,

December 31,



2025

2024









ASSETS











Investment in hotel properties, net

$ 2,771,180

$ 2,856,032 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net



4,418



8,464 Cash and cash equivalents



109,189



107,199 Restricted cash



76,531



73,078 Accounts receivable, net



33,662



34,109 Prepaid expenses and other assets, net



34,025



27,757 Total assets

$ 3,029,005

$ 3,106,639













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

























LIABILITIES











Debt, net of unamortized deferred financing costs

$ 918,086

$ 841,047 Operating lease obligations



7,348



12,019 Accounts payable and accrued expenses



63,146



52,722 Dividends and distributions payable



22,975



24,137 Other liabilities



72,832



72,694 Total liabilities



1,084,387



1,002,619 Commitments and contingencies

























STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized:











Series G Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, 2,650,000 shares issued

and outstanding at both December 31, 2025 and 2024, stated at liquidation

preference of $25.00 per share



66,250



66,250 6.125% Series H Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, 4,545,903 shares issued

and outstanding at December 31, 2025 and 4,600,000 shares issued and outstanding

at December 31, 2024, stated at liquidation preference of $25.00 per share



113,648



115,000 5.70% Series I Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, 3,990,973 shares issued

and outstanding at December 31, 2025 and 4,000,000 shares issued and outstanding

at December 31, 2024, stated at liquidation preference of $25.00 per share



99,774



100,000 Common stock, $0.01 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 189,709,516 shares

issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025 and 200,824,993 shares

issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024



1,897



2,008 Additional paid in capital



2,298,398



2,395,702 Distributions in excess of retained earnings



(635,349)



(574,940) Total stockholders' equity



1,944,618



2,104,020













Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 3,029,005

$ 3,106,639

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share data)





Quarter Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,



2025

2024

2025

2024



(unaudited)



Revenues























Room

$ 142,177

$ 133,191

$ 582,669

$ 559,061 Food and beverage



69,107



59,650



278,680



256,222 Other operating



25,682



21,929



98,777



90,526 Total revenues



236,966



214,770



960,126



905,809 Operating expenses























Room



39,422



36,020



158,694



146,369 Food and beverage



49,088



44,497



199,654



182,840 Other operating



6,429



5,170



25,136



23,323 Advertising and promotion



13,525



13,854



54,283



52,180 Repairs and maintenance



10,209



9,144



39,723



35,927 Utilities



6,890



6,667



28,514



26,576 Franchise costs



4,726



4,656



18,499



18,391 Property tax, ground lease and insurance



19,036



18,535



76,461



77,221 Other property-level expenses



29,164



28,388



117,348



110,833 Corporate overhead



7,369



5,787



31,590



29,050 Depreciation and amortization



34,180



32,666



134,508



124,507 Total operating expenses



220,038



205,384



884,410



827,217 Interest and other income



3,940



1,873



10,964



13,179 Interest expense



(13,707)



(10,440)



(52,965)



(50,125) (Loss) gain on sale of assets, net



-



-



(8,751)



457 (Loss) gain on extinguishment of debt



-



-



(180)



59 Income before income taxes



7,161



819



24,784



42,162 Income tax benefit (provision), net



56



17



(216)



1,100 Net income



7,217



836



24,568



43,262 Preferred stock dividends, net of gain on

repurchases



(3,985)



(3,931)



(16,110)



(15,228) Income (loss) attributable to common

stockholders

$ 3,232

$ (3,095)

$ 8,458

$ 28,034

























Basic and diluted per share amounts:























Basic and diluted income (loss) attributable to

common stockholders per common share

$ 0.02

$ (0.02)

$ 0.04

$ 0.14

























Basic weighted average common shares

outstanding



189,172



200,185



193,613



201,739 Diluted weighted average common shares

outstanding



189,723



200,185



194,316



202,642

























Distributions declared per common share

$ 0.09

$ 0.09

$ 0.36

$ 0.34

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited and in thousands)

Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre





Quarter Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,



2025

2024

2025



2024

























Net income

$ 7,217

$ 836

$ 24,568

$ 43,262 Depreciation and amortization



34,180



32,666



134,508



124,507 Interest expense



13,707



10,440



52,965



50,125 Income tax (benefit) provision, net



(56)



(17)



216



(1,100) Loss (gain) on sale of assets, net



-



-



8,751



(457) EBITDAre



55,048



43,925



221,008



216,337

























Amortization of deferred stock compensation



1,958



2,075



8,699



10,456 Amortization of right-of-use assets and obligations



(167)



(154)



(625)



(425) Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt



-



-



180



(59) Gain on insurance recoveries, net



(277)



(116)



(1,050)



(430) Pre-opening costs



-



1,181



6,471



2,633 Property-level legal settlement costs



-



1,182



-



1,182 Management transition costs



-



-



1,869



- Adjustments to EBITDAre, net



1,514



4,168



15,544



13,357

























Adjusted EBITDAre

$ 56,562

$ 48,093

$ 236,552

$ 229,694

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited and in thousands, except per share data)

Reconciliation of Net Income to FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders and Adjusted FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders





Quarter Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,



2025

2024

2025



2024

























Net income

$ 7,217

$ 836

$ 24,568

$ 43,262 Preferred stock dividends, net of gain on

repurchases



(3,985)



(3,931)



(16,110)



(15,228) Real estate depreciation and amortization



33,834



32,250



133,112



123,096 Loss (gain) on sale of assets, net



-



-



8,751



(457) FFO attributable to common stockholders



37,066



29,155



150,321



150,673

























Amortization of deferred stock compensation



1,958



2,075



8,699



10,456 Real estate amortization of right-of-use assets and

obligations



(137)



(136)



(527)



(517) Amortization of contract intangibles, net



315



314



1,259



1,147 Noncash interest on derivatives, net



210



(1,635)



878



(540) Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt



-



-



180



(59) Gain on insurance recoveries, net



(277)



(116)



(1,050)



(430) Pre-opening costs



-



1,181



6,471



2,633 Property-level legal settlement costs



-



1,182



-



1,182 Management transition costs



-



-



1,869



- Gain on preferred stock repurchases, net



(254)



-



(254)



- Prior year income tax benefit, net



-



-



-



(1,530) Adjustments to FFO attributable to common

stockholders, net



1,815



2,865



17,525



12,342

























Adjusted FFO attributable to common

stockholders

$ 38,881

$ 32,020

$ 167,846

$ 163,015

























FFO attributable to common stockholders per

diluted share

$ 0.20

$ 0.14

$ 0.77

$ 0.74

























Adjusted FFO attributable to common

stockholders per diluted share

$ 0.20

$ 0.16

$ 0.86

$ 0.80

























Basic weighted average shares outstanding



189,172



200,185



193,613



201,739 Shares associated with unvested restricted stock

awards



776



2,048



839



1,204 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding



189,948



202,233



194,452



202,943

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Guidance for Full Year 2026 (Unaudited and in thousands, except for per share amounts)

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDAre





Year Ended



December 31, 2026





Low



High













Net income

$ 21,000

$ 46,000 Depreciation and amortization



136,500



136,500 Interest expense



54,500



54,500 Income tax provision



1,000



1,000 Amortization of deferred stock compensation



10,000



10,000 Pre-opening costs



2,000



2,000 Adjusted EBITDAre

$ 225,000

$ 250,000

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders





Year Ended



December 31, 2026





Low



High













Net income

$ 21,000

$ 46,000 Preferred stock dividends



(16,500)



(16,500) Real estate depreciation and amortization



136,000



136,000 Amortization of deferred stock compensation



10,000



10,000 Pre-opening costs



2,000



2,000 Amortization of intangibles, net



500



500 Adjusted FFO attributable to common stockholders

$ 153,000

$ 178,000













Adjusted FFO attributable to common stockholders per diluted share

$ 0.81

$ 0.94













Diluted weighted average shares outstanding



190,000



190,000

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. Non-GAAP Financial Measures Hotel Adjusted EBITDAre and Margins (Unaudited and in thousands)





Quarter Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,





2025

2024

2025

2024





























Total Portfolio Hotel Adjusted EBITDAre Margin



24.6 %



23.0 %



25.7 %



26.0 %

Total Portfolio Hotel Adjusted EBITDAre Margin,

excluding Andaz Miami Beach



25.5 %



23.3 %



26.7 %



26.3 %

























































Actual revenues

$ 236,966

$ 214,770

$ 960,126

$ 905,809

Prior ownership hotel revenues (1)



-



-



-



17,737

Sold hotel revenues (2)



-



(4,117)



(7,448)



(14,135)

Total Portfolio Hotel Revenues



236,966



210,653



952,678



909,411

Andaz Miami Beach revenues (3)



(11,063)



(170)



(18,836)



(4,458)

Total Portfolio Hotel Revenues, excluding Andaz Miami

Beach

$ 225,903

$ 210,483

$ 933,842

$ 904,953

























































Net income

$ 7,217

$ 836

$ 24,568

$ 43,262

Non-hotel operating expenses, net (4)



(290)



(360)



(1,261)



(1,240)

Property-level adjustments (5)



76



2,467



7,088



2,952

Corporate overhead



7,369



5,787



31,590



29,050

Depreciation and amortization



34,180



32,666



134,508



124,507

Interest and other income



(3,940)



(1,873)



(10,964)



(13,179)

Interest expense



13,707



10,440



52,965



50,125

Loss (gain) on sale of assets, net



-



-



8,751



(457)

Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt



-



-



180



(59)

Income tax (benefit) provision, net



(56)



(17)



216



(1,100)

Actual Hotel Adjusted EBITDAre



58,263



49,946



247,641



233,861

Prior ownership hotel Adjusted EBITDAre (1)



-



-



-



7,232

Sold hotel Adjusted EBITDAre (2)



-



(1,597)



(3,049)



(4,638)

Total Portfolio Hotel Adjusted EBITDAre



58,263



48,349



244,592



236,455

Andaz Miami Beach Adjusted EBITDAre (3)



(630)



684



4,668



1,965

Total Portfolio Hotel Adjusted EBITDAre, excluding

Andaz Miami Beach

$ 57,633

$ 49,033

$ 249,260

$ 238,420







(1) Prior ownership hotel revenues and Adjusted EBITDAre include results for the Hyatt Regency San Antonio Riverwalk prior to the Company's acquisition of the hotel in April 2024. The Company obtained prior ownership information from the previous owner of the Hyatt Regency San Antonio Riverwalk during the due diligence period before acquiring the hotel. The Company performed a limited review of the information as part of its analysis of the acquisition. (2) Sold hotel revenues and Adjusted EBITDAre includes results for the Hilton New Orleans St. Charles, sold by the Company in June 2025. (3) Andaz Miami Beach was undergoing a transformational renovation, and results are not comparable to the prior period. (4) Non-hotel operating expenses, net include the amortization of hotel real estate-related right-of-use assets and obligations. Non-hotel operating expenses, net also include prior year property tax credits related to sold hotels. (5) Property-level adjustments include non-operational and nonrecurring items. Adjustments primarily include pre-opening costs at Andaz Miami Beach.

SOURCE Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc.