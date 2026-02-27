ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES, INC.: Alpha Announces Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025

Reports net loss of $17.3 million for the fourth quarter 2025

Posts Adjusted EBITDA of $28.5 million for the quarter



BRISTOL, Tenn., Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE: AMR), a leading U.S. supplier of metallurgical products for the steel industry, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2025.



(millions, except per share)

Three months ended

Dec. 31, 2025 Sept. 30, 2025 Dec. 31, 2024 Net loss ($17.3) ($5.5) ($2.1) Net loss per diluted share ($1.34) ($0.42) ($0.16) Adjusted EBITDA (1) $28.5 $41.7 $53.2 Operating cash flow $19.0 $50.6 $56.3 Capital expenditures ($29.0) ($25.1) ($42.7) Tons of coal sold 3.8 3.9 4.1

__________________________________ 1. This is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA is included in tables accompanying the financial schedules.

"Following the previous disclosure of our initial Q4 performance, today we announce definitive financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2025," said Andy Eidson, Alpha's chief executive officer. "As previously stated, our fourth quarter numbers reflect the persistent challenges of the met pricing environment that prevailed through much of the 2025 calendar year. Having experienced some quality-specific improvements in the met market, particularly in the Australian low vol indexes, late in Q4 and extending into recent weeks, our first quarter 2026 results will be influenced by those more favorable conditions. From a volume perspective, Alpha's first quarter tons sold tend to be lower than other quarters. Based on our first two months of the year, we expect this to hold true in 2026."

Financial Performance

Alpha reported a net loss of $17.3 million, or $1.34 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter 2025, as compared to net loss of $5.5 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, in the third quarter.

Total Adjusted EBITDA was $28.5 million for the fourth quarter, compared to $41.7 million in the third quarter.

Coal Revenues



(millions)

Three months ended

Dec. 31, 2025 Sept. 30, 2025 Met Segment $519.1 $525.2 Met Segment (excl. freight & handling)(1) $436.3 $442.8



Tons Sold (millions)

Three months ended

Dec. 31, 2025 Sept. 30, 2025 Met Segment 3.8 3.9

__________________________________ 1. Represents Non-GAAP coal revenues which is defined and reconciled under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Results of Operations."

Coal Sales Realization (1)



(per ton)

Three months ended

Dec. 31, 2025 Sept. 30, 2025 Met Segment $115.31 $114.94

__________________________________ 1. Represents Non-GAAP coal sales realization which is defined and reconciled under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Results of Operations."

Fourth quarter net realized pricing for the Met segment was $115.31 per ton.

The table below provides a breakdown of our Met segment coal sold in the fourth quarter by pricing mechanism.



(in millions, except per ton data) Met Segment Sales Three months ended Dec. 31, 2025

Tons Sold Coal Revenues Realization/ton (1) % of Met Tons

Sold Export - Other Pricing Mechanisms 1.8 $187.6 $106.13 50 % Domestic 0.8 $116.9 $148.93 22 % Export - Australian Indexed 1.0 $111.4 $114.96 28 % Total Met Coal Revenues 3.5 $415.9 $118.10 100 % Thermal Coal Revenues 0.3 $20.4 $77.80

Total Met Segment Coal Revenues (excl. freight & handling) (1) 3.8 $436.3 $115.31



__________________________________ 1. Represents Non-GAAP coal sales realization which is defined and reconciled under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Results of Operations."

Cost of Coal Sales



(in millions, except per ton data)

Three months ended

Dec. 31, 2025 Sept. 30, 2025 Met Segment $478.5 $461.6 Met Segment (excl. freight & handling/idle)(1) $383.8 $374.7

(per ton) Met Segment(1) $101.43 $97.27

__________________________________ 1. Represents Non-GAAP cost of coal sales and Non-GAAP cost of coal sales per ton which is defined and reconciled under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Results of Operations."

Alpha's Met segment cost of coal sales increased to an average of $101.43 per ton in the fourth quarter, compared to $97.27 per ton in the third quarter.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

Cash provided by operating activities in the fourth quarter decreased to $19.0 million as compared to $50.6 million in the third quarter. Capital expenditures for the fourth quarter were $29.0 million compared to $25.1 million for the third quarter.

As of December 31, 2025, the company had total liquidity of $524.3 million, including cash and cash equivalents of $366.0 million, short-term investments of $49.6 million, and $183.7 million of unused availability under the asset-based revolving credit facility (ABL), partially offset by a minimum required liquidity of $75.0 million as required by the ABL. As of December 31, 2025, the company had no borrowings and $41.3 million in letters of credit outstanding under the ABL. Total long-term debt, including the current portion of long-term debt as of December 31, 2025, was $13.4 million.

Share Repurchase Program

As previously announced, Alpha's board of directors authorized a share repurchase program allowing for the expenditure of up to $1.5 billion for the repurchase of the company's common stock. As of February 20, 2026, the company had acquired approximately 6.9 million shares of common stock at a cost of approximately $1.1 billion, or approximately $165.89 per share. The number of common stock shares outstanding as of February 20, 2026 was 12,792,685, not including the potential effect of unvested equity awards.

The timing and amount of share repurchases will be based on various factors, including but not limited to market conditions, the trading price of the stock, applicable legal requirements, compliance with the provisions of the company's debt agreements, and other factors.

2026 Operational Performance Update

As of February 17, 2026, at the midpoint of guidance, Alpha has committed and priced approximately 37% of its metallurgical coal for 2026 at an average price of $134.02 per ton and 77% of its thermal coal for the year at an average price of $73.17 per ton.



2026 Guidance in millions of tons Low High

Metallurgical 14.4 15.4

Thermal 0.7 1.1

Met Segment - Total Shipments 15.1 16.5









Committed/Priced 1,2,3 Committed Volume

(in millions of tons) Average Price Metallurgical - Domestic

4.1 $136.30 Metallurgical - Export

1.5 $127.53 Metallurgical Total 37 % 5.6 $134.02 Thermal 77 % 0.7 $73.17 Met Segment 40 % 6.3 $127.30







Committed/Unpriced 1,3 Committed



Metallurgical Total 53 %



Thermal - %



Met Segment 50 %











Costs per ton 4 Low High

Met Segment $95.00 $101.00









In millions (except taxes) Low High

SG&A5 $53 $59

Idle Operations Expense $24 $32

Net Cash Interest Income $2 $6

DD&A $160 $174

Capital Expenditures $148 $168

Capital Contributions to Equity Affiliates6 $35 $45

Cash Tax Rate 0 % 5 %



Notes:

1. Based on committed and priced coal shipments as of February 17, 2026. Committed percentage based on the midpoint of shipment guidance range. 2. Actual average per-ton realizations on committed and priced tons recognized in future periods may vary based on actual freight expense in future periods relative to assumed freight expense embedded in projected average per-ton realizations. 3. Includes estimates of future coal shipments based upon contract terms and anticipated delivery schedules. Actual coal shipments may vary from these estimates. 4. Note: The Company is unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of its forward-looking non-GAAP cost of coal sales per ton sold financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying with reasonable accuracy significant items required for the reconciliation. The most directly comparable GAAP measure, GAAP cost of sales, is not accessible without unreasonable efforts on a forward-looking basis. The reconciling items include freight and handling costs, which are a component of GAAP cost of sales. Management is unable to predict without unreasonable efforts freight and handling costs due to uncertainty as to the end market and FOB point for uncommitted sales volumes and the final shipping point for export shipments. These amounts have varied historically and may continue to vary significantly from quarter to quarter and material changes to these items could have a significant effect on our future GAAP results. 5. Excludes expenses related to non-cash stock compensation and non-recurring expenses. 6. Includes contributions to fund normal operations at our DTA export facility and expected capital investments related to the facility upgrades.

Annual Meeting of Stockholders

The board of directors has scheduled the annual meeting of stockholders for May 6, 2026.

Conference Call

The company plans to hold a conference call regarding its fourth quarter and full year 2025 results on February 27, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time. The conference call will be available live on the investor section of the company's website at https://alphametresources.com/investors . Analysts who would like to participate in the conference call should dial 877-407-0832 (domestic toll-free) or 201-689-8433 (international) approximately 15 minutes prior to start time.

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The discussion below contains "non-GAAP financial measures." These are financial measures that either exclude or include amounts that are not excluded or included in the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("U.S. GAAP" or "GAAP"). Specifically, we make use of the non-GAAP financial measures "Adjusted EBITDA," "non-GAAP coal revenues," "non-GAAP cost of coal sales," and "non-GAAP coal margin." In addition to net income (loss), we use Adjusted EBITDA to measure the operating performance of our reportable segment. Adjusted EBITDA does not purport to be an alternative to net income (loss) as a measure of operating performance or any other measure of operating results, financial performance, or liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, this measure is not calculated identically by all companies and therefore may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA is presented because management believes it is a useful indicator of the financial performance of our coal operations. We use non-GAAP coal revenues to present coal revenues generated, excluding freight and handling fulfillment revenues. Non-GAAP coal sales realization per ton for our operations is calculated as non-GAAP coal revenues divided by tons sold. We use non-GAAP cost of coal sales to adjust cost of coal sales to remove freight and handling costs, depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (excluding the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to selling, general and administrative functions), accretion on asset retirement obligations, amortization of acquired intangibles, and idled and closed mine costs. Non-GAAP cost of coal sales per ton for our operations is calculated as non-GAAP cost of coal sales divided by tons sold. Non-GAAP coal margin per ton for our coal operations is calculated as non-GAAP coal sales realization per ton for our coal operations less non-GAAP cost of coal sales per ton for our coal operations. The presentation of these measures should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP.

Management uses non-GAAP financial measures to supplement GAAP results to provide a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting the business than GAAP results alone. The definition of these non-GAAP measures may be changed periodically by management to adjust for significant items important to an understanding of operating trends and to adjust for items that may not reflect the trend of future results by excluding transactions that are not indicative of our core operating performance. Furthermore, analogous measures are used by industry analysts to evaluate the Company's operating performance. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentations of these measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and can differ significantly from company to company depending on long-term strategic decisions regarding capital structure, the tax jurisdictions in which companies operate, capital investments and other factors.

Included below are reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures.

ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Revenues:













Coal revenues $ 519,060

$ 615,383

$ 2,122,605

$ 2,946,579 Other revenues 1,412

1,964

6,876

10,706 Total revenues 520,472

617,347

2,129,481

2,957,285 Costs and expenses:













Cost of coal sales (exclusive of items shown separately below) 478,519

540,754

1,924,691

2,451,601 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 41,893

40,836

174,524

167,331 Accretion on asset retirement obligations 5,501

6,324

22,126

25,050 Amortization of acquired intangibles 1,356

1,675

5,427

6,700 Selling, general and administrative expenses (exclusive of depreciation, depletion and amortization shown separately above) 13,821

16,831

60,158

74,000 Other operating loss 706

936

3,921

4,749 Total costs and expenses 541,796

607,356

2,190,847

2,729,431 (Loss) income from operations (21,324)

9,991

(61,366)

227,854 Other (expense) income:













Interest expense (730)

(583)

(3,019)

(3,811) Interest income 3,273

4,952

15,466

18,208 Equity loss in affiliates (4,931)

(5,734)

(24,867)

(20,302) Miscellaneous expense, net (3,316)

(2,940)

(13,673)

(11,199) Total other expense, net (5,704)

(4,305)

(26,093)

(17,104) (Loss) income before income taxes (27,028)

5,686

(87,459)

210,750 Income tax benefit (expense) 9,757

(7,815)

25,772

(23,171) Net (loss) income $ (17,271)

$ (2,129)

$ (61,687)

187,579















Basic (loss) income per common share $ (1.34)

$ (0.16)

$ (4.75)

$ 14.41 Diluted (loss) income per common share $ (1.34)

$ (0.16)

$ (4.75)

$ 14.28















Weighted average shares - basic 12,865,612

13,020,122

12,996,148

13,013,469 Weighted average shares - diluted 12,865,612

13,020,122

12,996,148

13,134,806

ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 365,974

$ 481,578 Short-term investments 49,582

- Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $2,519 and $2,396 as of December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively 278,620

362,141 Inventories, net 193,000

169,269 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 31,132

23,681 Total current assets 918,308

1,036,669 Property, plant, and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization of $774,101 and $667,260 as of December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively 621,866

634,871 Owned and leased mineral rights, net of accumulated depletion and amortization of $150,616 and $124,965 as of December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively 416,944

443,467 Other acquired intangibles, net of accumulated amortization of $43,072 and $41,444 as of December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively 34,452

39,879 Long-term restricted cash 126,911

122,583 Long-term restricted investments 34,356

43,131 Deferred income taxes 8,087

6,516 Other non-current assets 119,702

111,592 Total assets $ 2,280,626

$ 2,438,708 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Current portion of long-term debt $ 3,575

$ 2,916 Trade accounts payable 66,169

96,633 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 135,778

151,560 Total current liabilities 205,522

251,109 Long-term debt 9,841

2,868 Workers' compensation and black lung obligations 190,965

182,961 Pension obligations 87,317

100,597 Asset retirement obligations 204,745

189,805 Deferred income taxes 15,433

40,486 Other non-current liabilities 21,308

21,385 Total liabilities 735,131

789,211 Commitments and Contingencies





Stockholders' Equity





Preferred stock - par value $0.01, 5,000,000 shares authorized, none issued -

- Common stock - par value $0.01, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 22,437,379 issued and 12,805,909 outstanding at December 31, 2025 and 22,383,325 issued and 13,016,390 outstanding at December 31, 2024 224

224 Additional paid-in capital 852,030

839,804 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (60,433)

(50,082) Treasury stock, at cost: 9,631,470 shares at December 31, 2025 and 9,366,935 shares at December 31, 2024 (1,341,027)

(1,296,916) Retained earnings 2,094,701

2,156,467 Total stockholders' equity 1,545,495

1,649,497 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,280,626

$ 2,438,708

ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Amounts in thousands)

Year Ended December 31,

2025

2024 Operating activities:





Net (loss) income $ (61,687)

$ 187,579 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation, depletion and amortization 174,524

167,331 Amortization of acquired intangibles 5,427

6,700 Loss (gain) on disposal of assets, net 1,044

(169) Accretion on asset retirement obligations 22,126

25,050 Employee benefit plans, net 23,397

14,551 Deferred tax (benefit) expense (23,740)

5,563 Stock-based compensation 13,598

12,318 Equity loss in affiliates 24,867

20,302 Other, net (1,449)

1,905 Changes in operating assets and liabilities





Trade accounts receivable, net 83,399

145,379 Inventories, net (21,495)

64,203 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (3,128)

14,658 Deposits 183

408 Other non-current assets 356

1,199 Trade accounts payable (29,141)

(19,339) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (10,825)

(5,972) Workers' compensation and black lung obligations (19,959)

(18,660) Pension obligations (16,966)

(12,320) Asset retirement obligations (14,721)

(27,903) Other non-current liabilities (884)

(2,864) Net cash provided by operating activities 144,926

579,919 Investing activities:





Capital expenditures (127,153)

(198,848) Capital contributions to equity affiliates (38,146)

(32,504) Proceeds from disposal of assets 265

1,029 Purchases of investment securities (106,157)

(48,730) Sales and maturities of investment securities 67,165

48,036 Other, net 51

31 Net cash used in investing activities (203,975)

(230,986) Financing activities:





Principal repayments of long-term debt (1,965)

(2,243) Dividend and dividend equivalents paid (415)

(3,077) Common stock repurchases and related expenses (45,155)

(122,299) Other, net (4,692)

(1,278) Net cash used in financing activities (52,227)

(128,897) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (111,276)

220,036 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 604,161

384,125 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 492,885

$ 604,161







Supplemental cash flow information:





Cash paid for interest $ 1,868

$ 2,662 Cash paid for income taxes (net of refunds received) $ 2,118

$ 8,379 Supplemental disclosure of noncash investing and financing activities:





Financing leases and capital financing - equipment $ 12,057

$ 1 Accrued capital expenditures $ 14,272

$ 15,523 Accrued common stock repurchases and stock repurchase excise tax $ 327

$ - Accrued dividend payable $ 88

$ 424

The following table provides a reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the Consolidated Balance Sheets that sum to the total of the same such amounts shown in the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.



As of December 31,

2025

2024 Cash and cash equivalents $ 365,974

$ 481,578 Long-term restricted cash 126,911

122,583 Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows $ 492,885

$ 604,161

ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (Amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended

Year Ended December 31,

December 31, 2025

September 30, 2025

December 31, 2024

2025

2024 Net (loss) income $ (17,271)

$ (5,515)

$ (2,129)

$ (61,687)

$ 187,579 Interest expense 730

765

583

3,019

3,811 Interest income (3,273)

(3,948)

(4,952)

(15,466)

(18,208) Income tax (benefit) expense (9,757)

(3,330)

7,815

(25,772)

23,171 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 41,893

43,899

40,836

174,524

167,331 Non-cash stock compensation expense 3,193

2,950

3,001

13,598

12,318 Accretion on asset retirement obligations 5,501

5,503

6,324

22,126

25,050 Amortization of acquired intangibles 1,356

1,357

1,675

5,427

6,700 Non-recurring mine flood costs (1) 6,098

-

-

6,098

- Adjusted EBITDA $ 28,470

$ 41,681

$ 53,153

$ 121,867

$ 407,752



(1) Non-recurring mine recovery and idle costs due to the water inundation at the Rolling Thunder mine in November 2025.

ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Three Months Ended (In thousands, except for per ton data) December 31, 2025

September 30, 2025

December 31, 2024 Coal revenues $ 519,060

$ 525,203

$ 615,383 Less: Freight and handling fulfillment revenues (82,730)

(82,448)

(96,087) Non-GAAP Coal revenues $ 436,330

$ 442,755

$ 519,296 Non-GAAP Coal sales realization per ton $ 115.31

$ 114.94

$ 127.84











Cost of coal sales (exclusive of items shown separately below) $ 478,519

$ 461,635

$ 540,754 Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1) 41,571

43,582

40,525 Accretion on asset retirement obligations 5,501

5,503

6,324 Amortization of acquired intangibles 1,356

1,357

1,675 Total Cost of coal sales 526,947

512,077

589,278 Less: Freight and handling costs (82,730)

(82,448)

(96,087) Less: Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1) (41,571)

(43,582)

(40,525) Less: Accretion on asset retirement obligations (5,501)

(5,503)

(6,324) Less: Amortization of acquired intangibles (1,356)

(1,357)

(1,675) Less: Idled and closed mine costs (11,960)

(4,517)

(2,650) Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales $ 383,829

$ 374,670

$ 442,017 Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales per ton $ 101.43

$ 97.27

$ 108.82











GAAP Coal margin $ (7,887)

$ 13,126

$ 26,105 GAAP Coal margin per ton $ (2.08)

$ 3.41

$ 6.43











Non-GAAP Coal margin $ 52,501

$ 68,085

$ 77,279 Non-GAAP Coal margin per ton $ 13.87

$ 17.68

$ 19.02











Tons sold 3,784

3,852

4,062





(1) Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production excludes the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to selling, general and administrative functions.



Year Ended December 31,

2025

2024 Coal revenues $ 2,122,605

$ 2,946,579 Less: Freight and handling fulfillment revenues (333,691)

(503,306) Non-GAAP Coal revenues $ 1,788,914

$ 2,443,273 Non-GAAP Coal sales realization per ton $ 117.08

$ 142.66







Cost of coal sales (exclusive of items shown separately below) $ 1,924,691

$ 2,451,601 Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1) 173,249

166,105 Accretion on asset retirement obligations 22,126

25,050 Amortization of acquired intangibles 5,427

6,700 Total Cost of coal sales 2,125,493

2,649,456 Less: Freight and handling costs (333,691)

(503,306) Less: Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1) (173,249)

(166,105) Less: Accretion on asset retirement obligations (22,126)

(25,050) Less: Amortization of acquired intangibles (5,427)

(6,700) Less: Idled and closed mine costs (28,988)

(29,868) Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales $ 1,562,012

$ 1,918,427 Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales per ton $ 102.23

$ 112.01







GAAP Coal margin $ (2,888)

$ 297,123 GAAP Coal margin per ton $ (0.19)

$ 17.35







Non-GAAP Coal margin $ 226,902

$ 524,846 Non-GAAP Coal margin per ton $ 14.85

$ 30.64







Tons sold 15,280

17,127





(1) Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production excludes the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to selling, general and administrative functions.



Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 (In thousands, except for per ton data) Tons Sold

Coal Revenues

Non-GAAP

Coal sales

realization

per ton

% of Met Tons

Sold Export - other pricing mechanisms 1,768

$ 187,642

$ 106.13

50 % Domestic 785

116,913

$ 148.93

22 % Export - Australian indexed 969

111,392

$ 114.96

28 % Total Met segment - met coal 3,522

415,947

$ 118.10

100 % Met segment - thermal coal 262

20,383

$ 77.80



Non-GAAP Coal revenues 3,784

436,330

$ 115.31



Add: Freight and handling fulfillment revenues -

82,730







Coal revenues 3,784

$ 519,060









SOURCE ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES, INC.