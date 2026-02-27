Medical Components Specialists, Inc.: Medical Component Specialists Expands Global Footprint with New State-of-the-Art Manufacturing Facility in Costa Rica

BELLINGHAM, MA / ACCESS Newswire / February 27, 2026 / Medical Component Specialists (MCS) announced its expansion into Costa Rica's thriving medical device sector with the launch of a new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, opening this summer. The move positions MCS within one of the world's fastest-growing medtech hubs and reinforces the company's commitment to delivering advanced manufacturing solutions to global partners.

Following decades of sustained growth, medical devices became Costa Rica's leading export category in 2025, accounting for approximately half of the country's total exports. More than 70 medical device manufacturers now operate within the country, drawn by robust free trade zone incentives, political and economic stability, and a highly skilled workforce. These factors have transformed Costa Rica into a premier destination for medical device production and innovation.

According to Laura López , CEO of the Trade and Investment Promotion Agency of Costa Rica (PROCOMER), "Operating top-tier manufacturing facilities in Costa Rica delivers concrete benefits in terms of stability, talent, market access, and sustainability." The country's world-class medtech cluster features more than 70 global manufacturers, an established supplier ecosystem, and extensive experience operating in FDA-compliant environments. Costa Rica also offers a strong STEM education pipeline and experienced cleanroom professionals, delivering high-quality talent at competitive labor costs compared to the United States and European Union. Companies operating within designated free trade zones may qualify for up to 12 years of 0% income tax, along with exemptions on equipment, raw materials, and export-related duties. Its strategic geographic proximity to the United States, aligned time zones, and mature logistics infrastructure further enhance its appeal for medical device manufacturers.

MCS's new 16,000-square-foot facility is located in a free trade zone outside Orotina, approximately five miles from the country's primary port. The site integrates the company's proprietary, fully automated grinding technology, combining custom engineering and proprietary process innovations developed over the past three years.

During the initial phase of operations, five custom grinding centers will deliver immediate cost savings of approximately 30% to medical device manufacturers operating in Costa Rica, with plans to expand capacity by an additional 45 centers. The facility's technology includes a fully automated cleaning system compatible with both metals and plastics. At current capacity, the site will support Lubrizol with production volumes of up to 20,000 units per month, with scalability built in to accommodate long-term growth and supply chain redundancy.

MCS anticipates achieving ISO 13485 validation for the Costa Rica facility by the end of the second quarter of 2026. The company is already FDA-registered, following a successful FDA audit in 2018, underscoring its ongoing commitment to regulatory excellence and quality assurance.

For more information about Medical Component Specialists' new Costa Rica facility and its expanded capabilities, interested parties are encouraged to contact the company directly.

About Medical Components Specialists: Medical Components Specialists (MCS) is a contract manufacturer specializing in precision grinding for medical device OEMs worldwide. With over six decades of expertise, MCS provides orthopedic and interventional devices, tooling, and instrumentation trusted by global medical manufacturers. The company operates FDA-registered, ISO 13485-certified facilities, ensuring the highest standards of quality and reliability.

