Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2026) - Restart Life Sciences Corp. (CSE: HEAL) (FSE: HN30) (OTC Pink: NMLSF) ("Restart Life" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has successfully closed the previously announced acquisition of 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of Holy Crap Foods Inc. ("Holy Crap") pursuant to the denitive agreement dated February 12, 2026, among the Company, Happy Belly Coffee Inc., a subsidiary of Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG), and Holy Crap (the "Acquisition").

Effective as of the closing date of the transaction, the Acquisition adds in excess of $1 million in annualized revenue to Restart Life, marking a signicant milestone in the Company's evolution and immediately establishing Restart Life as a revenue-producing organization.

This milestone transaction represents a strategic inflection point for Restart Life, providing a foundational operating platform from which to execute its broader growth strategy within the health and wellness sector.

The Acquisition represents a comprehensive transfer of the entire Holy Crap business ecosystem. It includes the full Holy Crap portfolio of brands and product lines, together with all associated trademarks, proprietary formulations, trade secrets, intellectual property, packaging designs, marketing assets, digital infrastructure, and established goodwill. The transaction also encompasses longstanding retail and distributor relationships, direct-to-consumer channels, customer data, supplier agreements, and all nished goods, raw materials, packaging components, and work-in-progress inventory, ensuring operational continuity from day one.

Central to the Acquisition is Holy Crap's dedicated manufacturing operation located in Gibsons, British Columbia. The Gibsons facility, which operates under a lease agreement, serves as the primary production and fulllment hub for the brand's product lines. The site includes established blending and batching systems, production lines, packaging infrastructure, warehousing capacity, food safety and quality assurance programs, and trained operational personnel. Management believes this turnkey manufacturing platform provides immediate production stability with proven throughput capacity and built-in scalability to support distribution expansion and future product innovation. By acquiring a fully functioning manufacturing footprint, Restart Life minimizes near-term capital expenditure requirements, reduces integration risk, and preserves nancial flexibility while maintaining the operational backbone necessary to execute its strategic growth initiatives.

Founded in 2009, Holy Crap was originally launched under the name "Hapi Food" with a mission to address food allergies and provide clean, simple ingredient nutrition. The brand achieved national recognition after appearing on CBC's Dragon's Den in 2010, where overwhelming consumer demand generated approximately $1 million in sales virtually overnight, rmly establishing Holy Crap as a breakout success story in the natural foods space.

The brand's rapid rise continued later that year when its products were featured during the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver. In a milestone few food brands can claim, Holy Crap cereal was also selected to be enjoyed by astronauts aboard the International Space Station, a testament to its nutritional prole, quality standards, and broad appeal.

Effective upon closing, Holy Crap now operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of Restart Life. The Company intends to maintain existing operations at the Gibsons facility and work collaboratively with the current management and production team to ensure seamless continuity while identifying operational efciencies and measured expansion opportunities.

Members of the Restart Life team conducted an in-person visit and operational tour of the Gibsons manufacturing facility, meeting directly with management and staff to review operations and discuss next phase growth initiatives. The Company extends its sincere appreciation to the Holy Crap team for their professionalism, experience, and continued dedication to the brand, which has been instrumental in building its loyal customer base and strong market reputation.

With the transaction complete, Restart Life is actively executing on a disciplined strategic growth plan focused on expanding distribution channels, enhancing operational efciencies, and evaluating new product development opportunities. The Company intends to leverage Holy Crap's established revenue base, embedded customer relationships, and in-house manufacturing capabilities as the cornerstone of its expansion strategy, supporting both organic growth and potential future brand development initiatives.

Consumers and investors are encouraged to visit HolyCrap.com to learn more about the product line and experience rsthand the functional cereal that has built a loyal following across North America. For a limited time, customers will receive a free bag with every order, providing an opportunity to get familiar with a product that truly delivers on its promise of simple ingredients and real results.

Steve Loutskou, Chief Executive Ofcer of Restart Life, commented, "We are excited to ofcially welcome Holy Crap to Restart Life. Over the past several weeks, our team has been working diligently behind the scenes on product research and development from every angle, from formulation and nutrition science to operations and scalability. What we have acquired is not just a brand, but a fully integrated operating business with strong infrastructure and signicant growth potential. We are energized to work alongside Holy Crap's passionate and dedicated team to enhance, expand, and elevate the brand to new levels. With closing complete, our focus now turns to disciplined execution and strategic growth from this solid foundation."

Restart Life would like to thank its shareholders for their ongoing support as the Company advances its mission and continues to execute on its strategy.

About Holy Crap Foods Inc.

Holy Crap Cereal, a Holy Crap brand, is a premium breakfast brand known for its delicious, nutrient-dense cereals made with simple, wholesome ingredients. Founded in Gibsons, British Columbia, Holy Crap has built a loyal customer base across Canada through its commitment to health, taste, and sustainability. The company's gluten-free, non-GMO, and high-fiber products are crafted to support digestive wellness and sustained energy throughout the day. Visit the company's website at www.holycrap.com.

About Restart Life Sciences Corp.

Restart Life Sciences Corp. is a Canadian-based life sciences company listed on the CSE. For more information about Restart Life, please visit the Company's website at www.restartlife.co.

