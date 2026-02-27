In a new weekly update for pv magazine, OPIS, a Dow Jones company, provides a quick look at the main price trends in the global PV industry.Free-On-Board (FOB) TOPCon cells held steady this week amid thin trading activity during the Lunar New Year holiday lull. According to the OPIS Global Solar Markets Report released on February 24, FOB China TOPCon M10 cell prices were assessed stable on the week at $0.0559/W. Most manufacturers withdrew spot offers for prompt loading one to two weeks ahead of the holidays, with new bookings deferred to the following month, market sources said. Producer sources ...

