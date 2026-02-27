The APX HV Battery 2.0 supports 5-30?kWh capacities and up to 15?kW of output. The IP66-rated system features a stacked, cable-free design.From ESS News Chinese inverter and battery manufacturer Growatt has unveiled a new high-voltage energy storage system tailored for residential and small commercial solar applications. The APX HV Battery 2.0 builds on the company's modular APX architecture. "Existing APX users can freely mix new and previous-generation battery modules within one system, protecting prior investments," the company said in a statement. "The platform also supports mixed state-of-charge ...

