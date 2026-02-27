Renewal Fuels, Inc. (OTC: RNWF), Operating as American Fusion, Provides Patent Portfolio Update; 20 Texatron "Clam-Shell" Applications Filed; Significant Portfolio Expansion Planned for 2026

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renewal Fuels, Inc. (OTC: RNWF) ("RNWF", "American Fusion" or the "Company"), today provided a comprehensive intellectual property (IP) update regarding its Texatron fusion platform and proprietary "clam-shell" reactor architecture.

As of the date of this release, the Company has filed 20 patent applications with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) covering core structural, confinement, and electromagnetic design elements of the Texatron system.

Of the 20 applications filed, one application is currently in active prosecution with a USPTO Examiner, three priority applications are expected to begin examination with an Examiner in mid-2026 subject to USPTO and the remaining filings are progressing through the USPTO review process.

The Company is currently developing approximately 240 additional patent applications in coordination with Chief Technology Officer Dr. John Brandenburg. These applications reflect ongoing engineering and architectural refinements and are expected to be filed in phases as development progresses and, if filed as contemplated, would result in a combined intellectual property portfolio of approximately 260 patent applications spanning core reactor architecture, fuel cycle optimization, system integration, and related technologies.

Intellectual Property as Strategic Foundation

The Company's patent strategy is designed to establish layered protections across core reactor architecture, fuel cycle optimization, and integrated system design elements supporting the Texatron platform. Management indicated that filings are being sequenced to align with ongoing engineering refinements and long-term commercialization objectives.

Michael Smith, CLO of the Company, stated: "Our intellectual property strategy is being structured deliberately and in phases. We are prioritizing core architectural protections while building a portfolio intended to support regulatory positioning, commercial deployment, and long-term defensibility. Coordinating closely with technical leadership ensures that each filing aligns with the platform's development roadmap."

Texatron: A Transformative Aneutronic Fusion Architecture

The Texatron platform is engineered around an aneutronic fusion pathway utilizing Helium-3 and Deuterium, significantly reducing neutron radiation compared to traditional deuterium-tritium fusion concepts. The system's compact, modular "clam-shell" design incorporates a hollow toroidal chamber with a rifled interior surface intended to optimize electromagnetic confinement and fuel dynamics.

Key differentiators of the Texatron include:

Aneutronic fuel mixture (Helium-3 and Deuterium)

Compact modular architecture suitable for distributed deployment

Innovative rifled toroidal interior geometry

Electromagnetic foil formation along interior ridges

Symmetrical and asymmetrical shell configurations

Direct energy concentration features



Management believes the Texatron platform is designed to support scalable, compact deployment objectives consistent with long-term clean energy development goals.

Filed Patent Applications

The 20 patent applications filed to date include:

18/354,637 - Systems, Methods and Apparatus of an Experimental Nuclear Fusion Reactor having a Hollow Toroidal Interior Chamber with a Rifled Interior Surface 19/456,407 - Systems, Methods and Apparatus… with Electromagnetic Foil Along a Ridge 19/457,819 - Systems, Methods and Apparatus… with Electromagnetic Foil Along a Ridge 19/464,602 - Experimental Fusion System Housing with Rifled Interior Surface Forming Electromagnetic Foil 19/464,616 - Experimental Fusion System Housing with Rifled Interior Surface Forming Electromagnetic Foil 19/466,407 - Fusion Confinement Device with Fuel Injector (Helium-3 and Deuterium) and Rifled Geometric Shape Acting as Electromagnetic Foil 19/466,409 - Fusion Confinement Device with Fuel Injector (Helium-3 and Deuterium) and Rifled Geometric Shape Acting as Electromagnetic Foil 19/529,098 - Hollow Toroidal Chamber with Coil Along Rifled Ridge 19/530,338 - Fusion Confinement Device with Rifled Geometric Shape and Mounted Coil 19/531,643 - Housing with Hollow Toroidal Interior Chamber and Coil Mounted to Rifled Ridge 19/532,688 - Symmetrical First and Second Half-Shell Forming Hollow Toroidal Interior Chamber 19/533,176 - Symmetric Half-Shell Fusion System with Fuel Injector (Helium-3/Deuterium Mixture) 19/533,254 - Symmetric Half-Shell Toroidal Chamber with Rifled Geometric Shape 19/534,730 - Asymmetric Shell Portions Forming Toroidal Interior Chamber 19/536,152 - Asymmetric Shell System with Fuel Injector (Helium-3/Deuterium Mixture) 19/537,143 - Asymmetric Shell Toroidal Chamber with Rifled Interior Surface 19/537,454 - Two-Shell System with Conductive Center Disk 19/537,769 - Two Half-Shell Fusion System with Conductive Round Center Piece and Fuel Injector 19/538,392 - Toroidal Chamber with Conductive Ring Between Shells 19/538,670 - Two-Shell Toroidal Chamber with Conductive Ring Center Piece





For more information about Kepler Fusion Technologies and its Texatron platform, please visit: www.keplerfusion.com and americanfusionenergy.com

About Renewal Fuels, Inc. and American Fusion

Renewal Fuels, Inc. (OTC: RNWF) is an advanced energy platform company focused on the development and commercialization of fusion energy technologies through its wholly owned subsidiary, Kepler Fusion Technologies. Following its previously announced merger with Kepler, the Company is operating under the American Fusion brand and has filed a corporate action with FINRA to change its legal name to American Fusion Inc. The Company's strategy is centered on building a scalable, infrastructure-grade fusion energy platform supported by proprietary technology, disciplined intellectual property development, and long-term commercial deployment objectives.

About Kepler Fusion Technologies

Kepler Fusion Technologies is an advanced energy technology company developing the Texatron aneutronic fusion platform. Kepler's technology is designed to support modular, infrastructure-grade deployment for industrial, commercial, and grid-constrained applications. The Company's development strategy emphasizes system-level engineering, disciplined intellectual property protection, and scalable architectures intended to support long-term commercial operation. Kepler Fusion Technologies operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of Renewal Fuels, Inc. (OTC: RNWF).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements regarding the Company's plans, objectives, expectations, and intentions, such as statements relating to technology development and commercialization, patent filings, regulatory initiatives, SEC registration, audit completion, exchange uplisting, and future business operations. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "should," and "will" identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks related to technology development, intellectual property protection, regulatory approvals, capital availability, audit and SEC reporting timelines, exchange requirements, litigation matters, and general market and economic conditions. This release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

