OSSTEC, a UK-based orthopaedics company developing next-generation cementless knee replacement technology, today announced updates supporting its US market entry: The appointment of Dr. Nick Pachuda to its Board of Directors and the establishment of US operations led by US Commercial Lead Christopher Campbell

These developments, supported by the successful close of new funding led by Embryo Ventures, with participation from existing investors, mark a significant step in OSSTEC's strategy to establish a strong US presence ahead of regulatory clearance and the commercial launch of its ASCENT cementless partial knee system.

Strengthening the Board with Deep Orthopaedic Leadership

Dr. Pachuda joins OSSTEC's Board as Non-Executive Director, bringing more than three decades of leadership experience in global orthopaedics. He has held senior executive roles across the sector, including scaling high-growth businesses, leading US commercial expansions, and driving strategic partnerships with major industry players.

His appointment reflects OSSTEC's focus on commercial execution and strategic growth in the world's largest orthopaedic market.

Dr. Pachuda said:

"OSSTEC represents the kind of focused, surgeon-led innovation that drives meaningful change in orthopaedics. The company has built an innovative technical foundation in cementless fixation and is now entering an important phase of US expansion. I look forward to supporting the team as they establish their US footprint, deepen surgeon engagement, and build strategic partnerships that position ASCENT for long-term success."

Establishing a Dedicated US Presence

To support its next phase of growth, OSSTEC has established US operations, led by Christopher Campbell, an experienced MedTech executive with a track record in commercial strategy, digital health innovation, and go-to-market execution across global orthopaedics.

The US expansion focuses on:

Surgeon engagement and KOL network development

Hospital and clinical partner onboarding

Strategic partnering and business development initiatives

Preparation for US regulatory clearance and commercial launch

The company has already built a strong surgeon faculty spanning strategically impactful partial knee centres across the US. The formal US presence now enables structured market development activity aligned with anticipated FDA clearance and first US procedures.

New Funding to Support Market Expansion

OSSTEC has also successfully closed additional funding, anchored by Embryo Ventures, with participation from existing investors. The capital will primarily support the establishment and scaling of US operations, commercial readiness, and surgeon training infrastructure, alongside continued regulatory and clinical progress.

Dr. Arash Moavenian, Chief Executive of Embryo Ventures, said:

"We are pleased to continue supporting OSSTEC at this pivotal stage. The company has demonstrated disciplined execution across technology, IP, and regulatory strategy to advance knee replacement surgery for improved patient outcomes. With strengthened US leadership and governance, OSSTEC is now well-positioned to enter the US market."

Advancing Cementless Knee Replacement

OSSTEC's first product, the ASCENT cementless unicompartmental knee implant, supported by the CLARITY instrumentation system, is designed to improve biological fixation without cement, streamline surgical workflows, and enable reproducible adoption by surgeons.

Osteoarthritis affects billions of people globally, with approximately 1.3 million knee replacements performed annually. A substantial proportion are undertaken in younger, more active patients, where long-term fixation and durability remain critical challenges.

By combining surgeon-led design, additive manufacturing expertise, and a focused US market strategy, OSSTEC aims to expand the adoption of cementless partial knee replacement and improve long-term patient outcomes.

Founder Perspective

Max Munford, PhD, Founder and CEO of OSSTEC, said:

"The US represents the largest and most strategically important market in orthopaedics. The appointment of Nick to the Board, establishing US leadership under Christopher, and securing additional capital, anchored by Embryo Ventures, collectively position OSSTEC for this next phase.

We are building more than a product launch. We are building a US-centred platform for surgeon engagement, strategic partnership, and scalable growth that will support ASCENT's commercial success and future fundraising."

About OSSTEC

OSSTEC is a UK-based orthopaedic company developing cementless knee replacement implants using patented 3D-printing technology. Founded on research from Imperial College London, the company focuses on improving implant fixation, durability, and surgical efficiency through surgeon-led innovation and advanced additive manufacturing.

About Embryo Ventures

Embryo Ventures is a London-based venture capital firm invested in exceptional founders advancing the frontiers of human health and experience.

www.embryoventures.com

www.osstec.uk

