This webinar was hosted by Milosz Papst, head of investment trust content at Edison, and featured Sam Vecht, lead co-manager of BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust (ticker: BRLA). This was a lively session interspersed with questions from the audience. Sam started by explaining how Latin America is underrepresented in global indices, compared with its contribution to global GDP. He highlighted the importance of regular visits to the region, meeting many people, not just corporate executives, to really understand how the different countries operate. Sam discussed the inexpensive company valuations in Latin America, despite a very strong market in 2025. He is particularly positive on the prospects for Brazil, which has record-high real interest rates. Once rates start to come down, he anticipates significant inflows into the Brazilian stock market from both domestic and international investors. Latin America has a busy election cycle this year; the Brazilian general election will be held in October 2026.

