Antier Solutions: Antier Addresses Latin America's Dollar Volatility Crisis with Enterprise White-Label Wallets in Just 60 Days

NEW DELHI, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Antier launches a high-velocity white-label crypto wallet for LATAM enterprises- stripped of buzz, built for results. Faster than a typical bank project and tighter than off-the-shelf wallets, this platform converts payroll, remittances, and treasury needs into a single, dollar-like digital experience. Our wallet platforms ship with plug-and-play on/off ramps, stablecoin rails, MPC custody, granular compliance gates, and batch payroll tools so CFOs stop losing value to FX swings and slow settlements. We have integration: one API, one playbook, local payments connectors, and a launch team that does the heavy lifting- legal mapping, pilot design, SLAs, and 24/7 operations.

The result: enterprises get a brandable, auditable wallet that moves like payroll infrastructure but behaves like a resilient treasury- protecting employee pay, cutting remittance fees, and unlocking instant settlement across borders.

Our white-label crypto wallet infrastructure delivers end-to-end wallet services, including:

Stablecoin payroll rails

Crypto virtual cards

Agentic AI integration

Local FX router & real-time conversion

On/off ramps with local PSP integrations

KYC/AML and data residency controls

Batch payroll & scheduled disbursements

Low-fee P2P remittances & merchant QR acceptance

MPC custody and hot/cold split options

Offline/USSD wallet access for low-bandwidth users

Programmable compliance & whitelisting

Integrated tax reporting & audit trails

Latin America's crypto story is practical, not speculative, driven by remittances, currency churn, and real payroll pain. Remittances to the region reached roughly $156 billion in 2023, keeping cross-border flows central to many corporate cash cycles. Roughly a quarter of adults in LATAM remained unbanked in recent Findex estimates, leaving millions of people dependent on informal rails or costly intermediaries. Chainalysis and regional studies show crypto value flows and stablecoin usage surging as users seek dollar-pegged stores of value and faster settlement. Meanwhile, high-inflation pockets (notably Argentina and Venezuela) accelerate demand for dollarized digital solutions. The net: enterprises need compliant, instant, auditable wallets that act like dollar accounts for payroll, remittances, and treasury- right now.

"Across the LATAM region, we see real business drivers - payroll erosion from FX, costly cross-border payouts, and large underbanked populations. Our mission is simple: give enterprises a compliant, auditable digital-dollar wallet that plugs into local rails, automates payroll and custody, and scales from pilot to production. That's how we turn volatility into a predictable treasury operation for large entities," said Gagan Singh, VP CeFi, Antier.



Antier's LATAM-Ready white label crypto module helps enterprises serve their long-term goals.

Anchor payroll value: dollar-pegged payouts, instant settlement.

Cut treasury drag: lower FX exposure & transfer costs.

Monetize wallets: fees, merchant flows, token services.

Boost retention: branded wallet and payroll for stability.

Regulatory-ready expansion: modular compliance + local PSPs.

Operational resilience: MPC custody, hot/cold, SLAs.

Smarter treasury: unified ledger and analytics.

Faster market launches: one API, prebuilt integrations.

About Antier

Antier is a global blockchain powerhouse engineering regulated, production-grade Web3 infrastructure for financial institutions and enterprises worldwide. With a team of over 1000 blockchain engineers, architects, and domain specialists, we design ecosystems, not isolated products. Our in-house legal and regulatory division works across jurisdictions to ensure every platform we build is structured, compliant, and audit-ready from day one.

From digital asset exchanges and tokenization platforms to custody frameworks and enterprise wallet systems, our solutions are engineered with institutional governance, SOC2-aligned processes, and military-grade security standards. Our AI teams power advanced fraud analytics, intelligent transaction monitoring, automated compliance flows, and predictive risk modeling- embedding intelligence at the infrastructure layer. We don't just develop Web3 solutions; we operationalize them at scale. Antier stands at the intersection of regulation, innovation, and execution, making us a trusted infrastructure partner for institutions shaping the future of digital finance globally.

For more information, visit www.antiersolutions.com

Telegram: https://t.me/AntierTeam

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/antiersolutions

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/antiersolutions/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2922130/Antier_Web3_Wallets.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/antier-addresses-latin-americas-dollar-volatility-crisis-with-enterprise-white-label-wallets-in-just-60-days-302699619.html