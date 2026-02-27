Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2026) - Couloir Capital is pleased to announce that it has updated its research coverage on North Peak Resources Ltd. (TSXV: NPR) (OTCQB: NPRLF) (or "Company"). Couloir Capital's Senior Mining analyst, Ron Wortel, MBA, P.Eng., QP, crafted a report titled "Drilling targeting resource development and regional consolidation, driving interest in this Nevada explorer."

Report excerpt: "We are updating our coverage of North Peak Resources as it is systematically advancing its flagship Prospect Mountain project toward an initial, near-surface gold resource by expanding and linking mineralization northward between known high-grade trends. Recent results from the first six holes (807 m) of the Wabash/Industry Tunnel drill program demonstrate this strategy in action, with encouraging halo mineralization intersected between the Wabash and Williams lodes, including 42.67 m @ 0.82 g/t Gold and 99.06 m @ 0.56 g/t Gold and the discovery of a new gold-bearing zone along the Silver Connor fault. These results not only extend the mineralized envelope northward but also illustrate that the Company is expanding a continuous mineralized system with both depth and strike potential, rather than merely chasing isolated high-grade hits.

Beyond the northern area, North Peak has identified a second near-surface resource opportunity at Lower PME, located at the base of the mountain and interpreted to host the Hamburg/Dunderberg contact under cover. This structure corresponds to the same fault zone that McEwen Mining is actively advancing, targeting a resource in H1 2026. McEwen's regional consolidation, most recently involving Golden Lake Exploration, now places North Peak between McEwen and i-80 Gold, both of whom are investing heavily in delineation and development across the camp. Importantly, North Peak's Lower PME target represents a down-dip extension of the system that remains open at depth."

The report can be accessed through Couloir Capital's portal: https://www.couloircapital.com/research-portal.

