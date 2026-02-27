Greece's distribution grid operator will begin accepting applications for agrivoltaic systems on March 4, marking the first step in implementing a new law targeting 130 MW of capacity nationwide. A Greek law introduced at the end of 2025 sets a target of 130 MW of agrivoltaics across the country's 13 regional prefectures. Each prefecture may install up to 10 MW, while individual agrivoltaic systems are capped at 200 kW. The policy is designed to support farmers, who are the only eligible owners of the new agrivoltaic plants. Each farmer may own up to two systems. Agrivoltaic projects may be ...

