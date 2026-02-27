Auri, Inc.: Auri Inc New Acquisition Record Date

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / February 27, 2026 / (OTCID:AURI) Auri Inc, a cutting-edge driven incubating holding company continues to advance its business operations adding new revenues.

Today, the company is happy to announce the acquisition record date of March 25th, 2026.

The CEO, Mr. Edward Vakser, personally acquired PRPM, and confirms the receipt of all related documents and release. Mr. Vakser, and all related parties agreed to deliver PRPM to AURI with agreed upon closing date of March 25, 2026.

Auri Inc, will be filing with appropriate regulatory agencies and providing the company enough time for timely response.

The company completed the filings with the state achieving "good standing" and is in the process of upgrading to OTCID.

The company will continue to update all shareholders on a weekly basis.

About AURI, Inc.

AURI Inc. is as good as gold!

AURI, Inc. (OTCID:AURI), www.aurinetwork.com is an emerging publicly traded holding company that is engaged in the development, acquisition and investments in gold and rare earth minerals, fine art, media and entertainment content, Real Estate and crypto currencies through its diverse range of subsidiaries and divisions which include BDGR, PBHG, SUTI, TSRR and UITA.

Auri is founded and managed by highly skilled and seasoned executives and investors whose talents, experience and investment interests are based in live and recorded Entertainment and Media Production, Content Development, Audio/Visual Presentations, Fine Art, Merger and Acquisitions, IP Development and acquisitions, Oil and Gas and real-estate investments.

AURI remains dedicated to growing its assets holdings, revenues and to increasing shareholder value.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Certain statements set forth in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words "estimate", "project", "intend", "forecast", "anticipate", "plan", "planning", "expect", "believe", "will likely", "should", "could", "would", "may" or words or expressions of similar meaning. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results and financial position to differ materially from those included within the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including those relating to the Company's ability to grow its business. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company's limited operating history, the limited financial resources, and domestic or global economic conditions --activities of competitors and the presence of new or additional competition and conditions of equity markets.

Press Contact info:

Legacyavshow@gmail.com

+1 214-418-6940

Twitter: AURIstock and/or @AURI_OTC

Token Website: www.auritoken.io

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100057444009513 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@auri_otc?_t=8deaRcgzNs6&_r=1 Twitter: https://twitter.com/AURI_OTC

Contact Information Edward Vakser Chairman/CEO ev24903@gmail.com 2144186940

SOURCE: Auri Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/auri-inc-%22auri%22-new-acquisition-record-date-1142133