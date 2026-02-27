Worksport Ltd.: Worksport Is "Showing Its Work" as 2026 Momentum Targets Record-Setting Performance

WEST SENECA, NY / ACCESS Newswire / February 27, 2026 / Projections often capture attention. Measurable progress builds confidence.

At Worksport Ltd. ("Worksport" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: WKSP ), the sequence of developments extending back through Q4 2025 reflects the latter principle. This is not a company relying on narrative alone. It's increasingly demonstrating execution alongside opportunity. As 2026 begins, the emphasis is clear: documented milestones and operational advancement are taking precedence over distant ambition.

That tone was established before the new year even turned. In December 2025, Worksport reported that November revenue marked the highest monthly total in Company history, creating a record baseline entering 2026. A single month does not define a trajectory, but it can reveal acceleration. When revenue peaks within a compressed timeframe, it often signals traction building beneath the surface, which can show up in broader quarterly performances.

Against that backdrop, the early 2026 announcements read less like routine updates and more like coordinated steps within a structured expansion.

Growth Through Intention

On January 27, Worksport's subsidiary Terravis Energy selected a major Asian manufacturing partner for its Aetherlux heat pump platform with Zerofrost anti-frosting technology. The move was less about headlines and more about infrastructure. Clean energy hardware does not scale on concept alone. It requires supply chain alignment, cost discipline, and production readiness. By securing manufacturing capacity ahead of broader commercialization, Worksport signaled preparation and a willingness to lay foundational infrastructure before expanding market visibility.

Then, on February 3, the Company announced a strategic partnership with Potomac International Partners to accelerate federal government and commercial market engagement for its clean energy ecosystem. Federal procurement is structured, compliance-driven, and relationship-based. Rather than attempting to navigate that terrain independently, Worksport aligned with a partner designed to open institutional doors. The SOLIS solar system, COR portable energy platform, and Aetherlux heat pump technology are now positioned within structured procurement conversations.

Momentum is far more compelling when numbers support it.

Record-Setting Revenues Posted

On February 11, Worksport reported Q4 revenue growth of 65% year over year, with gross profit increasing 380%. Full-year revenue climbed 91% to approximately $16.2 million, and gross margins expanded into the low 30% range. Revenue growth draws attention. Margin expansion commands respect. Together, they indicate that scaling efforts are not occurring at the expense of discipline. In other words, operational leverage appears to be emerging alongside expansion.

The next development added another layer. On February 12, Worksport confirmed that a government entity is evaluating its Aetherlux Pro heat pump, with AHRI and ENERGY STAR certification processes continuing to advance. Government evaluation is not casual engagement. It involves technical scrutiny, regulatory review, and structured assessment. While outcomes remain subject to process, the engagement itself signals that the technology is being tested within serious institutional channels.

That momentum carried forward on February 19, when Worksport secured key certifications for its COR portable energy system, including transport and federal compliance approvals. The Company indicated that final UL and CSA certifications are expected within the first quarter of 2026. Those certifications are often prerequisites for large-scale retail and enterprise distribution, again showing that commercialization gates are being addressed in accretive sequence.

Viewed collectively, the pattern becomes harder to dismiss. Revenue momentum. Manufacturing readiness. Federal channel access. Certification advancement. Margin expansion. These are not disconnected headlines. They represent synchronized movement across production, distribution, compliance, and financial performance.

Worksport's broader 2026 business update reinforces that alignment. Management has stated that clean energy products are shipping, that OEM and major distribution discussions are progressing, and that growth is expected to continue in 2026 - language that reflects forward movement supported by visible operational steps.

Summing The Parts

It's also important to remember the foundation beneath this expansion. Worksport's core automotive accessory business, particularly tonneau covers, continues to contribute revenue stability. The SOLIS solar integration platform, COR portable energy system, and Aetherlux heat pump portfolio are not replacements. They are extensions. The Company is layering clean energy capabilities onto an existing operational base rather than attempting to build from scratch.

Market opportunity narratives, including references to multibillion-dollar industry segments, only carry weight when paired with tangible advancement. What distinguishes Worksport's current phase is that incremental barriers are being addressed methodically. Production alignment reduces supply risk. Certifications reduce compliance friction. Institutional evaluation adds credibility. Margin expansion suggests scalability.

Taken together, the progression suggests coordination between strategy and execution. Moreover, Worksport's updates show it's not merely outlining where it intends to go in 2026. It's describing the intermediate steps designed to support that trajectory. For observers evaluating emerging clean energy participants within the small-cap landscape, the distinction between aspiration and implementation matters.

As importantly, Worksport's first-quarter developments continue to reflect a company intent on showing its work as it provides answers to serve multiple market opportunities. In a market environment that increasingly values operational clarity and disciplined advancement, that distinction could prove meaningful.

