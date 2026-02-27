75 Years of Building Facilities That Endure Founded in 1951 by a WWII Veteran, Speed Fab Crete Corp Celebrates Design-Build Excellence

Excellence in Design-Build, General Construction, and Precast, Expertise in ICC 500 Storm-Shelters

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESS Newswire / February 27, 2026 / Speed Fab Crete Corp, a Texas-based construction, manufacturing, and design-build contractor founded in 1951 by Dave Bloxom, Sr., a WWII Veteran, announced this month that it is celebrating 75 years of continuous operations in 2026, marking a significant milestone in the company's history and the construction industry across the Southwest.

To date, Speed Fab Crete has delivered more than 1,000 projects across the Southwest, including Texas and Oklahoma, over seven decades. Many of these facilities remain in service today, some for more than 40 years, reflecting the company's long-standing commitment to durability, quality, and long-term performance.

A defining chapter in the company's history began in 1998, when a new ownership era was established under David Bloxom Jr., Ronald A. Hamm, and Carl Hall, who continue to lead the company today as Chairman of the Board and co-owner, President and co-owner, and Vice President and Executive Director of Precast, respectively. That transition marked the beginning of sustained modernization, strategic investment, and expansion of the company's design-build and manufacturing capabilities.

Today, Speed Fab Crete operates a 15-acre manufacturing facility in Kennedale, near Dallas-Fort Worth, employing more than 150 professionals across engineering, manufacturing, construction, and administration. The company is widely recognized as a leading design-build contractor and precast concrete manufacturer, serving commercial, educational, municipal, public safety, automotive, and infrastructure markets.

The company's manufacturing facility is a Certified Plant by the National Precast Concrete Association, the American Precast Association, and the Concrete Certification Institute, a designation awarded to only a small percentage of precast producers nationwide and reflective of Speed Fab Crete's ability to consistently deliver high-quality concrete systems.

Speed Fab Crete Corp also recognizes Classic Chevrolet and the Classic Family of Dealerships as valued clients for more than 50 years, representing one of Speed Fab Crete's longest and most trusted client partnerships.

Recent and ongoing projects include Classic Honda of Midland, Texas, and the City of Josephine Public Safety and Municipal Facilities Program, both completed in 2025; the City of Rowlett Fire and Police Station No. 5 (Sapphire Bay), February 2026; and ongoing image upgrades for Honda and Chevrolet.

Additional notable projects include precast concrete work by Speed Fab Crete Corp for the TCU stadium addition, reflecting a long-standing connection to Texas Christian University, where the company's founder attended and later donated the stadium scoreboard in support of the university. The Greenwood Remembrance Center at Greenwood Funeral Home in Fort Worth is also recognized as a signature project for its craftsmanship, architectural character, and lasting contribution to the community.

In addition to these projects, Speed Fab Crete continues to specialize in the design and construction of ICC 500-compliant precast storm shelters for school districts and public facilities. For more than a decade, the company has delivered these life-safety structures aggressively, supporting public safety, resilience, and community preparedness.

Speed Fab Crete Corp is deeply committed to community engagement, contributing thousands of dollars annually to charitable organizations and local causes. The company supports organizations, including the Genesis Center of North Texas and the Tom and Susan Durant Foundation, and plans additional community- and employee-focused initiatives throughout the anniversary year.

"Seventy-five years reflects the dedication of our people and the trust our clients place in us," said Ronald A. Hamm, President of Speed Fab Crete Corp. "We believe our success has been driven largely by customer recommendations and long-term relationships built by treating people with respect, fairness, and integrity. That approach continues to guide how we serve our clients, partners, and communities while building facilities that endure."

Speed Fab Crete Corp is a construction, manufacturing, and design-build contractor specializing in precast concrete solutions and integrated design and construction services for commercial, educational, municipal, and infrastructure projects. Founded in 1951, the company is celebrating its 75th year of continuous operations and is recognized for its commitment to quality, safety, durability, and regulatory compliance.

For more than seven decades, Speed Fab Crete Corp has maintained compliance with evolving federal, state, and local laws and governmental requirements, continuously adapting its policies, internal controls, and operational practices to align with changing regulatory frameworks. The company is also widely regarded as an employer of choice, valued for its workplace culture and long-term investment in its workforce.

In addition to its core operations, Speed Fab Crete Corp is a recognized leader in the design and construction of ICC 500-compliant storm shelters, which are built to sustain winds of an EF-5 Tornado, up to 250 MPH, for school districts and public facilities, supporting life safety, community resilience, and public preparedness across the regions it serves.

