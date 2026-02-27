Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2026) - Peruvian Metals Corp (TSXV: PER) (OTC Pink: DUVNF) ("Peruvian Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to invite investors and shareholders to Booth #2624B at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Tuesday, March 3 to Wednesday, March 4, 2026.

About Peruvian Metals Corp.

Peruvian Metals Corp. is a Canadian exploration, mineral processing company and mining operating in Peru. Our business model is to provide clients with toll milling services and produce high-grade marketable concentrates from mineral purchases. The Aguila Norte processing plant has an environmental permit ("IGAC") from the Peruvian government which provides the Company with the ability to expand operations past the current 100 tonnes per day level. The Company continues to acquire and develop precious and base metal properties in Peru.

The Company has recently completed a financing which will allow the Company to focus its 2026 development program on its high-grade Au-Ag Palta Dorada property. New metallurgical results in both oxide and sulphide material highlight the gold potential at Palta Dorada. Provisional permits are in place allowing the company to extract large bulk samples of both the oxide and sulphide material. Sulphide material will be transported to our Aguila Norte mill for processing where we will be able to produce an Au-Ag concentrate for sale. The oxide gold material, along with similar oxide mineral at our Aguila Norte site, will be one of many catalysts and sources of material for a potential CIP circuit. Peruvian Metals will move into the Peruvian gold space which will be bolstered by the progress at Palta Dorada.

About PDAC

The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading convention for people, governments, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration. The annual convention is held in Toronto, Canada. It has grown in size, stature and influence since it began in 1932 and today is the event of choice for the world's mineral industry.

We look forward to seeing you there.

Risks and uncertainties are more fully described in our annual and quarterly Management's Discussion and Analysis and in other filings made by us with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and available at www.sedarplus.ca.

