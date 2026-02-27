

VIENNA, AUSTRIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 February 2026 - A high-level cultural delegation from Wuxi, China's renowned "Home of Erhu," has completed a landmark two-week musical tour across Belgium, Germany, Austria, and Hungary. Featuring an over 80-member ensemble from the Wuxi Cultural Exchange Group, the tour represents the city's most significant international outreach since it was designated a UNESCO Creative City of Music in 2025.



Caption: A standing ovation for the Wuxi Cultural Exchange Group at the Elbphilharmonie Hamburg.

Launched on February 14, the "Chinese Folk Music Odyssey" featured seven major concerts alongside a series of academic and grassroots cultural exchanges. The tour served as a high-level dialogue between the traditional heritage of China's Jiangnan region and the classical musical heartlands of Europe.



The tour opened at the Centre for Fine Arts in Brussels, where a capacity crowd of 2,000 experienced the vibrant Spring Festival Overture. The ensemble presented a "Chinese Music Feast," using traditional instruments to paint an auditory "Jiangnan Scroll" of southern Chinese life. In a poignant finale, Chinese fiddles joined forces with local keyed violins to perform the classic Horse Racing. The fusion of Eastern and Western strings brought tears to the eyes of the Chinese diaspora and earned standing ovations from local attendees.



"The melodies possess both natural charm and profound cultural heritage," noted Belgian music critic Philippe, following six curtain calls. "It is a truly borderless musical exchange."



Beyond the concert halls, the group engaged with European pop culture in the heart of Brussels' Comic Strip district. A "flash mob" titled Tintin's Encounter with Jiangnan Music saw musicians performing alongside iconic murals of Tintin, engaging local youth and residents through social media-friendly cultural interaction.



Caption: Local residents experienced traditional Chinese instruments at the street event.

The journey continued through Germany's elite venues, including Hamburg's Elbphilharmonie and the Tonhalle Düsseldorf, showcasing the technical precision of Chinese folk orchestration. In the Austrian Tyrol, the tour took an improvisational turn as Wuxi musicians performed alongside local artists against the backdrop of the Alps, a live demonstration of the "beauty without borders".



The tour concluded on February 26 in Vienna, where the ensemble hosted the "Dreamy Jiangnan" cultural salon at the Wiener Konzerthaus. The event paired musical performances with an interactive exhibition of Wuxi's intangible cultural heritage, featuring traditional embroidery and clay figurines. The delegation also visited the University of Music and Performing Arts Vienna for the "Jiangnan Charm, Harmonious Resonance" China-Austria Music Exchange event. Through a series of academic dialogues with faculty and students, both sides engaged in a meaningful cultural encounter. These interactions went beyond simple performances, significantly deepening mutual understanding and strengthening the musical ties between East and West.



By integrating the "Voice of China" into the "World Symphony," the Wuxi Cultural Exchange Group has opened a new chapter in Wuxi's enduring musical engagement with the world.

