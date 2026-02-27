ValGenesis Inc., the global leader in digital validation lifecycle management, will exhibit its Smart GxP platform at the ISPE Europe Annual Conference, April 20-22, in Copenhagen, Denmark.

As pharmaceutical and biotechnology manufacturers navigate increasing regulatory expectations, operational complexity, and the integration of artificial intelligence into GxP environments, ValGenesis product specialists will be on-site to connect with pharmaceutical engineering and quality professionals and discuss strategies for modernizing validation and scaling AI-enabled quality systems in regulated environments.

The company will feature its Validation Lifecycle Suite and Process Lifecycle Suite, scalable solutions that unify validation and process development under a single solution stack-the ValGenesis Smart GxP platform. Powered by AI, the platform connects R&D, validation, and commercial manufacturing -enabling life sciences organizations to reduce cycle times, improve inspection readiness, surface predictive insights, and move from reactive compliance to proactive performance management.

"Artificial intelligence is redefining how pharmaceutical companies approach validation and quality," said David Medina, chief marketing officer at ValGenesis. "At ISPE Europe, we look forward to discussing how compliant, enterprise-grade AI can transform validation from a documentation exercise into a strategic driver of speed, insight, and competitive advantage."

Attendees can visit Booth No. 807 to learn more.

ValGenesis, Inc. is the global leader in enterprise digital validation. Serving the life sciences industry for nearly two decades, ValGenesis enables companies to digitize their commissioning, qualification, and validation processes through its AI-enabled ValGenesis Smart GxP platform, which includes solutions for risk management, cleaning validation, continued process verification, and CMC development. ValGenesis helps customers worldwide reduce costs, improve compliance, and accelerate innovation. For more information, visit www.valgenesis.com.

