ZetrOZ Systems Extends Its Non-Invasive Knee Osteoarthritis Treatment to Orthopaedic Surgeons Across the United States

The active-aging healthcare innovators will showcase the sustained acoustic medicine device's effectiveness in treating knee osteoarthritis and soft tissue injuries, reducing pain and the need for invasive surgery.

TRUMBULL, CT / ACCESS Newswire / February 27, 2026 / ZetrOZ Systems will showcase its sam sustained acoustic medicine technology's effectiveness in treating knee osteoarthritis and other musculoskeletal conditions at the annual meeting of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, March 3-5, in New Orleans.

The company will provide clinical information and demonstrate the sam wearable ultrasound device at Booth 3612 in Hall E of the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

ZetrOZ Systems also is hosting AAOS conference attendees at an education event, Sam on the Rocks, at the Old Absinthe House's Prohibition Room at 240 Bourbon Street, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3.

Orthopaedic leaders and clinicians will learn how ZetrOZ Systems' wearable ultrasound technology has been integrated into real-world clinical practice. Attendees will also discover how the sam units are helping shape the future of orthopaedic and sports medicine care.

Sustained acoustic medicine, via the sam device, is continuous, high-frequency, long-duration ultrasound treatment applied directly to the site of an injury, increasing blood vessel diameters to improve blood flow. This increases oxygenated hemoglobin at the site and removes cytokine enzymes and cellular waste, resulting in more rapid healing and reduced pain.

The effectiveness of ZetrOZ Systems' technology has been validated in 42 peer-reviewed basic science, engineering and clinical publications and 20 Level 1-5 clinical studies. One study, published in the Journal of Orthopaedic Surgery and Research, found that "Sustained acoustic medicine (sam), a multi-hour treatment, has demonstrated improved clinical outcomes for patients with knee OA."

The study concluded that "the sam wearable home-use continuous long-duration ultrasound appears to be a cost-effective therapy and should be considered when treating patients with knee OA."

More than 3.7 million patient treatments demonstrate that ZetrOZ Systems' sustained acoustic medicine and the sam wearable ultrasound devices reduce pain, improve function, and help people return to sports and daily activities. For more information about ZetrOZ Systems and the sam wearable ultrasound device, visit www.zetroz.com or www.samrecover.com.

About ZetrOZ Systems

ZetrOZ Systems is a leader in sports medicine innovation, developing wearable bioelectronic devices that deliver sustained acoustic medicine (sam). Researched and funded by the federal government, ZetrOZ is built on proprietary medical technology protected by 46 patents and is the exclusive manufacturer and developer of the sam product line, designed to treat acute and chronic musculoskeletal conditions.

