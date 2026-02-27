San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2026) - Janus Innovation Hub is pleased to announce that the company will be participating in TechCon SoCal 2026. This year's event will be held May 22, 23 at the San Diego State University in San Diego, California.

As a partner, Janus Innovation Hub will be collaborating with TechCon Global to support, promote, and drive engagement at the event.

TechCon SoCal, produced by TechCon Global, is a leading technology and innovation event that brings together investors, founders, thought leaders, and industry experts. The 2026 program features keynotes, panel discussions, fireside discussions, and demos on emerging technologies shaping the future of business.

Attendees interested in learning more about TechCon SoCal 2026 or registering for the conference can visit here.

About Janus Innovation Hub

JANUS Innovation Hub, based in San Diego, is a startup incubator dedicated to empowering first-generation, immigrant, and underrepresented founders. By offering hands-on support in business strategy, product development, branding, and investor readiness, JANUS helps founders turn bold ideas into scalable, fundable ventures. What sets JANUS apart is a deeply personal approach, built by immigrants who understand the challenges of navigating new systems, the organization works shoulder-to-shoulder with founders, offering customized guidance rooted in shared experience. Inclusion is not just a mission but the foundation of everything JANUS does, from mentorship and legal support to global networking and co-created programs with universities and mission-aligned organizations. Through flagship initiatives like the Venture Nurture Program and Neurotech Frontiers, JANUS is building a more equitable innovation ecosystem, one founder at a time.

About TechCon Global:

TechCon Global is a leading organization founded in 2019, dedicated to connecting entrepreneurs, investors, and industry leaders through high-impact innovation events. We empower innovation and foster investment ecosystems that drive sustainable growth and meaningful change worldwide. Our programs blend operator insight with a practical innovation approach, supported by mentors, acurated innovation platform, and access to business investors for startups. Driven by purpose and passion, we continue to expand our reach, uniting bold thinkers, visionary founders, and impact-driven investors, guided by a consistent innovation approach that turns ideas into outcomes.

Source: TechCon Global