Since 1980, when the Metropolitan Museum of Art opened "Ming Xuan" modeled after Dianchun Yi of Suzhou's Master of the Nets Garden, Suzhou gardens have taken root in more than 30 countries and regions. As the Chinese New Year arrives, these gardens have launched Spring Festival celebrations, sharing festive joy and cultural traditions with visitors from around the world.





On Feb. 6, the China Cultural Center in Budapest hosted the "Galloping into the Spring Festial in the Garden" event. Audiences marveled at Kung Fu tea performances, where tea masters skillfully poured water from long-spouted copper kettles in graceful arcs. Artisans demonstrated traditional sugar painting and dough figurine crafting, drawing crowds of curious children, while opera performers in elaborate costumes captivated visitors with refined singing and elegant movements.

Beginning Feb. 17, the Lan Su Chinese Garden in Portland launched a series of celebrations, including a ceremony to welcome the God of Wealth, a zodiac handover ceremony, lantern fairs, and dragon and lion dance performances. The garden was adorned with red lanterns and Spring Festival decorations, while Taohuawu woodblock New Year prints, silk scarves, and other cultural creative products were displayed throughout the venue. Interactive experiences such as lantern-making, Year of the Horse paper-cutting, and themed stamp-collecting sites invited visitors to take home New Year blessings.

In Vancouver, the Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden -- North America's first full-scale classical Suzhou-style garden -- marked its upcoming 40th anniversary in 2026 with festive events on Feb. 21 and 22. Gifts from its sister garden, the Humble Administrator's Garden, added to the celebratory atmosphere. Activities included calligraphy workshops, sugar painting demonstrations, rice cake tastings, and lion dance performances, drawing local families and visitors alike.





On Feb. 23, the Spring Festival event was also held at the Chinese Garden of Friendship in Sydney, which maintains close cooperation with the Humble Administrator's Garden in garden conservation and cultural exchange. Kunqu opera artist Wang Yueli performed an excerpt from The Peony Pavilion and guided audience members in learning basic movements and gestures. Visitors also viewed documentaries highlighting Suzhou's intangible cultural heritage and classical gardens, further appreciating the refined elegance of Jiangnan culture.

From Budapest to Portland, from Vancouver to Sydney, Spring Festival celebrations in Chinese gardens worldwide have integrated "gardens to be seen" "opera to be heard" and "cultural creations to be taken home." Together, they present a vivid portrait of Suzhou culture, attracting tens of thousands of local residents and tourists to celebrate a Chinese New Year filled with Eastern charm.

