Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2026) - Minaurum Silver Inc. (TSXV: MGG) (OTCQX: MMRGF) (FSE: 78M0) ("Minaurum" or the "Company") announces that, further to the Company's news release dated February 10, 2026 announcing results from its resource-expansion drill program in the Europa, Promontorio, and Travesia vein zones, the Company is today filing an independent technical report on its 100%-owned Alamos Silver Project in Sonora, Mexico. The technical report, titled "Alamos Silver Project, Sonora, Mexico, NI 43-101 Technical Report, Mineral Resource Estimate" dated February 17, 2026 (effective date of January 8, 2026) has been prepared by Michael G. Hester, FAusIMM, of Independent Mining Consultants, Inc., and Lorne M. Warner, P. Geo., of Geocon Enterprises Inc. and is available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under Minaurum's issuer profile.

About the Alamos Silver Project

The Alamos Silver Project consists of 14 mining concessions covering 37,828.6859 hectares and is situated in Alamos municipality, Sonora in northwestern Mexico. It lies 8 km west of the city of Alamos, Sonora, in the Sierra de Alamos mountain range, in the historic Alamos mining district, which includes the active nearby Piedras Verdes open-pit copper mine. The project can be accessed by paved road leading 8 km west from the town of Alamos.

Minaurum Silver Inc. (TSXV: MGG) (OTCQX: MMRGF) (FSE: 78M0) is an Americas-focused explorer concentrating on the high-grade, 100%-owned, production-permitted Alamos silver project in southern Sonora, Mexico, and the Lone Mountain CRD Project in Nevada, USA. Minaurum is managed by one of the strongest technical and finance teams and will continue its founders' legacy of creating shareholder value by acquiring and developing a pipeline of Tier-One precious- and base-metal projects.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements: This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions and the Company's anticipated work programs.

These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, market uncertainty and the results of the Company's anticipated work programs.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward- looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.

