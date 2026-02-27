HELLENiQ ENERGY reported FY25 adjusted EBITDA of €1,132m, up 10% y-o-y, and adjusted net income of €503m, up 25% y-o-y, marking the fourth consecutive year of more than €1bn EBITDA. Management believes that this EBITDA performance can be sustained. Performance was supported by a stronger refining environment, solid operational execution and a rising contribution from international and power activities. Reported net income reached €173m, up from €60m in FY24, with inventory valuation losses (amid declining crude prices) having a large negative effect (€329m in FY25 vs €128m in FY24).

