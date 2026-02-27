Department of Energy (DOE) order sets out new rules for mandatory energy storage, including a minimum capacity of at least 20% of the generating plant's installed capacity. DOE also calls forenergy storage systems (ESS) installations to have grid supporting capabilities, such as grid-forming inverters to help stabilize voltage and frequency.From ESS News Developers building intermittent renewable energy plants in the Philippines with 10 MW or greater capacity will need to install energy storage systems (ESS) alongside under new rules issued by the Department of Energy. The DOE updated its energy ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...