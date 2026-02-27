Stagwell: The Marketing Cloud Expands its AI-Enablement Platform Agent Cloud with Major Partner Integrations and Enterprise Features

New specialized AI agents from Limbik and Glystn, enhanced model support, and platform improvements accelerate adoption

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / February 27, 2026 / The Marketing Cloud, a Stagwell company (NASDAQ:STGW), today announced significant expansions to Agent Cloud, its secure AI-driven, unified platform that simplifies access to the world's leading AI tools and purpose-built marketing assistants. Since its October 2025 launch, Agent Cloud has expanded AI integrations and enterprise controls while driving real impact, growing monthly agent interactions by 30% to more than 25,000 per month, supporting 500+ custom built agents, and increasing daily engagement time by 25%.

Building on Agent Cloud's debut with leading AI partners including OpenAI's ChatGPT, Anthropic's Claude, Google's Gemini and creative models NanoBanana and Veo, as well as xAI's Grok, the latest updates address critical enterprise needs while expanding Agent Cloud's specialized capabilities through strategic partnerships with leading AI companies Glystn, Limbik, Parallel, and Walt AI, alongside major platform enhancements that improve user experience and administrative control.

Agent Cloud now features newly launched AI integrations designed for advanced marketing intelligence:

Glystn Social Intelligence - Converts scattered social media signals into clear, actionable insights by analyzing real conversations from TikTok and Instagram, uncovering emerging cultural and consumer trends through semantic searches and identifying the specific creators driving trend spaces

Glystn Creator Discovery - Enables comprehensive creator search and analysis across TikTok and Instagram through conversational queries, analyzing content, engagement patterns, and authenticity while vetting creators for brand safety considerations and competitor partnerships

Limbik Resonance Agent - Leverages six years of behavioral data across 6,600+ audience segments in 60+ countries to predict message resonance in real-time, often delivering insights within 10 seconds

Parallel AI Deep Research Integration - Transforms complex research queries into comprehensive, analyst-grade intelligence reports through automated web exploration and multi-step synthesis with inline citations and confidence metrics, delivering actionable insights on competitors and industry trends within minutes

Walt AI Database Intelligence Integration - Unlocks client data and marketing databases for instant insights through natural language queries powered by ReasonBase semantic layer technology, enabling questions like, "Which campaigns drove the highest ROI last quarter?" with accurate answers and deterministic SQL generation across platforms like Snowflake and BigQuery

Other platform improvements include comprehensive budget management with organization-level caps and role-based spending controls, alongside significant user experience enhancements including universal model switching that allows seamless transitions between Claude, OpenAI, Gemini, and Grok while preserving conversation context, plus universal file support for documents across all models.

"These advancements represent our commitment to continuous innovation based on real user needs," said Elspeth Rollert, CEO at The Marketing Cloud. "Since launch, we've seen tremendous user adoption across the marketing spectrum, especially from agencies who need both specialized AI capabilities and enterprise-grade controls. Agent Cloud continues to be the platform that combines leading AI models with the security and flexibility that modern marketers require to drive outcomes."

"Agent Cloud has been pivotal in advancing our AI transformation," said Brent Diggins, Managing Director of Performance+Intelligence at Allison Worldwide. "Its flexible, enterprise-grade platform with robust governance and ethical safeguards has enabled us to accelerate workflows, boost productivity, and meet the evolving needs of our teams and clients worldwide. The ability to build and deploy custom AI assistants makes Agent Cloud a true differentiator."

Agent Cloud enhancements are available immediately to existing users, with new specialized agents accessible through the platform's unified interface. To learn more and request a demo, visit www.themarketingcloud.com.

About The Marketing Cloud

The Marketing Cloud (formerly Stagwell Marketing Cloud) is a data-driven suite of AI-powered SaaS and service solutions built for the modern marketer. Powered by proprietary data and advanced tools spanning research, communications, creative, and media, it enables organizations to achieve measurable business outcomes by making smarter decisions, faster. The Marketing Cloud was born out of Stagwell's (NASDAQ:STGW) award-winning network, known for delivering creative performance for ambitious brands.

About Stagwell

Stagwell is the global challenger network transforming marketing through AI. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our specialists in 45+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for our clients. Join us at?www.stagwellglobal.com.

