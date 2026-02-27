Mill Creek, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2026) - Home Run Solutions has announced the launch of a new company website and a rebrand to Home Run Design + Remodel. This strategic update reflects changes in how the company presents its services and internal structure to clients in the region.

The rebrand and updated website align with the company's design-focused and process-oriented approach to residential remodeling, aiming to enhance clarity, improve communication, and support greater transparency for homeowners planning major renovation projects.





Mill Creek Remodeling Company, Home Run Design + Remodel, Rebrands from Home Run Solutions, Launches New Website



Since its inception, the Mill Creek home remodeling company has expanded its operations to support a more comprehensive design-remodel approach, with more emphasis on pre-construction planning, design coordination, and long-term project management. As more homeowners seek functional spaces to live, host, or work, the company's leadership recognized the need for a brand identity that accurately reflects the team's scope of work and internal processes. Thus, the website launch and rebrand serve as a structural alignment between the company's public presence and its current business model for consistency across all operations.

For Home Run Design + Remodel, a new website is a milestone driven by a critical need to improve efficiency across the teams involved in design, project management, and construction. By enhancing collaboration, streamlining departmental communication, and supporting the remodeling lifecycle, the updated platform unifies the teams in design, in the field, and in administrative under one name that reflects an evolving workflow as the company continues to grow in the industry.





"As our team and capabilities have grown, we recognized the need for a brand identity that truly reflects how we work. Home Run Design + Remodel captures our design first approach and our focus on delivering innovative solutions that our clients can actually see and understand before construction begins. This isn't just a name change, it's about ensuring every client understands the experience they're getting, backed by a team that's been doing this for 20 years." says owner Katie Thompson.

For new and returning clients, the rebrand and new website offer improved visibility into the company's project planning methods, design process, and end-to-end service delivery. By outlining each phase of the design-build model, the updated platform aims to support clearer client expectations from the outset and reflects Home Run Design + Remodel's emphasis on transparency and informed decision-making.

Looking ahead, the team at Home Run Design + Remodel views the updated brand identity and digital platform as tools to support long-term organizational clarity and internal alignment, helping ensure that operational structures remain consistent with how the team functions as it grows to serve clients in Mill Creek and surrounding areas.

About Home Run Design + Remodel

Home Run Design + Remodel is a residential design-build remodeling company based in Mill Creek, Washington. The company provides custom remodeling services with a focus on pre-construction planning, 3D design, and project execution. Serving Snohomish and surrounding counties, Home Run Design + Remodel emphasizes process-driven renovations tailored to each client's needs.

