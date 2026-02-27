One of Latin America's largest identity and fraud infrastructure providers, supporting top-tier banks and fintechs, has deployed DuckDuckGoose's real-time deepfake detection technology across its onboarding infrastructure to combat large-scale synthetic identity attacks.

The platform processes hundreds of millions of identity verifications annually across Brazil and Latin America. Over the past year, deepfake and generative AI-driven synthetic identity attacks across its infrastructure surged more than 350 percent year-over-year. This acceleration is closely linked to PIX-enabled real-time payments, high-volume neobank onboarding, and coordinated mule networks exploiting onboarding flows as a primary entry point.

Traditional KYC controls were functioning as designed. The gap was elsewhere. AI-generated synthetic identities were passing onboarding as legitimate customers. These identities later surfaced as mule accounts and coordinated fraud activity across payment and financial ecosystems.

The platform embedded DuckDuckGoose's real-time deepfake detection layer directly into its onboarding systems without adding user friction or redesigning onboarding flows. Detection occurs at the moment of identity establishment, identifying manipulated biometric media before account activation. Existing document verification, biometric matching, and liveness controls remain in place, with deepfake detection strengthening the trust layer upstream.

Business and Risk Impact in the First Six Months:

500,000+ AI-generated synthetic identities prevented from entering the financial ecosystem , reducing downstream exposure to mule accounts, account takeovers, and coordinated payment fraud

, reducing downstream exposure to mule accounts, account takeovers, and coordinated payment fraud 350 percent year-over-year onboarding growth secured without increased fraud leakage , preserving acquisition velocity in high-growth neobank and PIX-driven environments

, preserving acquisition velocity in high-growth neobank and PIX-driven environments Significant reduction in manual fraud investigations , lowering operational review costs and enabling compliance teams to focus on high-risk cases

, lowering operational review costs and enabling compliance teams to focus on high-risk cases False rejection rates maintained below 0.5 percent, protecting customer conversion while operating at bank-grade security thresholds

"Deepfake identities are no longer failing onboarding. They are completing it," said Parya Lotfi, CEO of DuckDuckGoose. "By the time manipulation is discovered, those accounts are already active across payments and financial ecosystems. Trust must be established at identity creation. That is the next layer of the identity stack."

For identity platforms operating in Brazil and across Latin America's high-velocity digital banking ecosystems, deepfake detection is becoming a required infrastructure control alongside document verification and liveness.

About DuckDuckGoose

DuckDuckGoose provides explainable deepfake detection technology for identity platforms, financial institutions, and public-sector organizations, enabling real-time analysis of biometric media within regulated onboarding environments.

