Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 27.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Hochgradiger Fund in Kanada: Steht dieser Rohstoff-Explorer vor der Neubewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
27.02.2026 16:06 Uhr
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Strutt Inc.: Strutt ev¹ Secures iF Design Award, Accelerating Commercial Momentum Following Phenomenal CES 2026 Launch

SINGAPORE, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Strutt, a pioneer in smart personal mobility, announces today that its flagship vehicle, the Strutt ev¹, has been honored with the prestigious iF Design Award. This accolade further validates the company's technological leadership and accelerates its commercial momentum, reopening additional pre-order slots following a rapid sell-out of its initial early-bird allocation.


Recognized since 1954 as a global symbol of creative excellence, the iF label is awarded by an independent jury of 129 international design and sustainability experts. The ev¹ was selected through a rigorous evaluation of over 10,000 submissions from 68 countries. This win recognizes innovators who dare to challenge conventions, rethink systems, and elevate everyday experiences into meaningful impact - a philosophy that aligns with Strutt's design mission.

This latest honor adds to Strutt's rapidly expanding portfolio of top-tier industry recognition, which includes the 2026 CES Innovation Award and the highly coveted 2025 Red Dot: Luminary. The consecutive winning streak represents a powerful consensus from the global tech and design communities on the ev¹'s commercial viability and market-defining potential.

The ev¹ disrupts the current market by introducing smart vehicle capabilities to the personal transport sector for the very first time. The vehicle's proprietary evSense technology serves as a significant competitive moat. Utilizing advanced smart algorithms and LiDAR, the evSense system continuously maps the full complexity of the user's environment in real-time. It makes seamless adjustments to proactively prevent collisions with walls, furniture, pedestrians, and pets, redefining safety and user independence.

"Securing the iF Design Award is a validation of our strategic vision and execution," said Tony Hong, CEO of Strutt. "Following our CES Innovation Award and Red Dot: Luminary recognition, we are seeing these industry accolades translate directly into robust early-bird sales traction. Our focus remains on scaling our operations to meet this accelerating demand and delivering a product that removes the practical barriers of daily mobility."

Following the rapid sell-out of its initial run, Strutt has released an additional allocation and reopened pre-orders. Pre-orders will remain open through the end of February via Strutt's official website: Strutt ev¹ Pre-Order Deposit

About Strutt

Strutt is a Singapore-incorporated robotics company redefining personal transport through advanced sensing, self-driving technology, and award-winning industrial design. Since its global unveiling at CES 2026, the Strutt ev¹ has defined a new category in intelligent personal mobility, engineered to deliver electric-vehicle-level safety, intelligence, and control in a compact personal vehicle built for everyday use.

Find out more: https://www.strutt.inc/

Strutt Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2921931/image_5032906_11467933.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2589676/Strutt_logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/strutt-ev-secures-if-design-award-accelerating-commercial-momentum-following-phenomenal-ces-2026-launch-302699683.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.