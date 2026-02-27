RFID Antenna Market worth $0.42 billion by 2032 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the RFID Antenna market is expected to reach USD 0.42 billion by 2032 from USD 0.24 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period.

Browse 200 market data Tables and 65 Figures spread through 370 Pages and in-depth TOC on " RFID Antenna Market - Global Forecast to 2032"

RFID Antenna Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021-2032

2021-2032 2026 Market Size: USD 0.24 billion

USD 0.24 billion 2032 Projected Market Size: USD 0.42 billion

USD 0.42 billion CAGR (2026-2032): 10.1%

RFID Antenna Market Trends & Insights:

The RFID antenna market is witnessing steady growth driven by expanding deployment of RFID infrastructure across retail, logistics, transportation, industrial manufacturing, and airport operations. Increasing demand for real-time asset visibility, warehouse automation, and high-performance UHF systems is accelerating the adoption of advanced antenna designs. Integration with smart tracking platforms and IoT-enabled supply chains is further strengthening market expansion globally.

By Antenna Type, the far-field antenna segment is projected to account for the largest market share of approximately 71% in 2025, driven by its widespread use across warehousing, retail distribution, and industrial tracking.

By Technology, the smart antenna segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate, registering a CAGR of 15.3% during 2026-2032, supported by increasing demand for adaptive beamforming, enhanced read accuracy, and intelligent tracking environments.

By Deployment Type, the fixed segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of approximately 10.9% during the forecast period, supported by rising installation of ceiling- and portal-mounted antennas in distribution centers, airports, and manufacturing facilities.

By region, the Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth and hold the largest share during the forecast period, supported by rapid retail expansion, manufacturing scale-up, airport infrastructure modernization, and supply chain digitalization across China, India, Japan, and South Korea.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=184461357

The Market growth in the RFID antenna market is driven by the increasing need for real-time asset tracking, inventory visibility, and automated identification across retail, logistics, healthcare, manufacturing, and transportation sectors. Rising adoption of RFID-enabled supply chain management systems and warehouse automation solutions is accelerating demand for high-performance antennas that ensure reliable read accuracy and extended coverage. Moreover, advancements in UHF and HF antenna designs, compact form factors, circular and linear polarization technologies, and improved radiation efficiency are enhancing system performance and deployment flexibility.

Based on Type, the Far-field Antenna is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The far-field antenna segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR in the RFID antenna market due to its ability to support long-range identification and high-speed data capture across large operational areas. Far-field antennas enable reading distances of several meters, making them ideal for warehouse management, retail inventory control, toll collection, and logistics automation. The growing adoption of supply chain digitalization, e-commerce fulfillment centers, and smart transportation systems is accelerating demand for wide-area, high-throughput RFID infrastructure. Additionally, improvements in antenna gain, polarization techniques, and interference mitigation are enhancing read accuracy and reliability, further driving the deployment of far-field RFID antenna solutions globally.

Based on Technology, Passive Antenna is expected to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.

The passive antenna segment holds the largest market size in the RFID antenna market due to its cost-effectiveness, simple design, and wide applicability across high-volume deployments. Passive RFID systems do not require an internal power source in the tag, making them economical and suitable for large-scale applications such as retail inventory management, supply chain tracking, asset monitoring, and access control. Their low maintenance requirements, long operational life, and ease of integration into existing infrastructure further support adoption. Additionally, continuous advancements in passive RFID read range, antenna sensitivity, and energy efficiency are enhancing performance, reinforcing their dominance across logistics, healthcare, and industrial sectors worldwide.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=184461357

The Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest CAGR in the RFID antenna industry due to rapid industrialization, expanding manufacturing activities, and strong growth in e-commerce and logistics sectors across China, India, Japan, and Southeast Asia. Increasing adoption of RFID technology for inventory management, warehouse automation, and supply chain optimization is accelerating demand for advanced antenna systems. Government initiatives supporting digital transformation, smart factories, and smart transportation infrastructure further contribute to market expansion. Additionally, the presence of large electronics manufacturing hubs, rising investments in retail modernization, and growing demand for real-time asset tracking solutions are driving significant growth in the region.

The report profiles key players in RFID antenna companies such as Zebra Technologies Corp. (US), TE Connectivity (Ireland), SHANGHAI INLAY LINK INC. (INLAYLINK) (China), Nedap N.V. (Netherlands), Kathrein Solutions GmbH (Germany), Pepperl+Fuchs SE (Germany), Times-7 (New Zealand), GAO RFID Inc. (Canada), Impinj, Inc. (US), and Invengo Information Technology Co., Ltd. (China). These players have adopted various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as product launches, expansions, agreements, partnerships, collaborations, contracts, and investments.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=184461357

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market Research Reports &Consulting

See More Latest Semiconductor Reports:

Machine Vision Camera Market by Imaging Spectrum (Visible Light, Visible + IR/NIR), Frame Rate (<25 fps, 25-125 fps, >125 fps), Format (Area Scan, Line Scan), Deployment (General, Robotic Cell), Vision Type (1D, 2D, 3D), System Type - Forecast to 2030

Computational Storage Market by Offering (Hardware (Processor and SSD), Software), Type (Fixed Computational Storage and Programmable Computational Storage), End-use Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2032

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

MarketsandMarkets SalesPlay is an AI-driven Revenue Intelligence Co-Pilot designed to help revenue teams prioritize the right accounts, identify critical changes early, and surface opportunities ahead of demand, so pipeline builds naturally and deals close with greater consistency.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/rfid-antenna-companies.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/rfid-antenna.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/rfid-antenna-market-worth-0-42-billion-by-2032---exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-302699352.html