27-Feb-2026 / 15:12 GMT/BST

London, UK, 27 February 2026 Edison issues report on Georgia Capital (CGEO) Edison issues report on Georgia Capital (LSE: CGEO) Georgia Capital (GCAP) delivered a very strong NAV total return (TR) of 61.2% in FY25 in Georgian lari terms (56.4% in sterling terms), aided primarily by the almost doubling share price of Lion Finance Group (LFG, which contributed 42.3pp to GCAP's NAV TR and made up 49% of the total portfolio value at end-2025). Operating performance of GCAP's large portfolio companies across retail (pharma), insurance and healthcare (15.4pp), as well as NAV-accretive share buybacks (11.3pp) were also significant contributors. As a result, GCAP's five-year NAV TR to end-2025 in local currency terms reached a healthy 26.3% pa, and 19.5% pa since the de-merger of BGEO Group into Bank of Georgia (currently LFG) and GCAP in 2018. GCAP has made good progress on its current capital return programme with GEL550m of GEL700m deployed as of February 2026, supported by healthy portfolio cash flow and proceeds from the sale of the remaining 20% stake in its water utility business. Click here to read the full report. All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website www.edisongroup.com Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority . Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities. For more information, please contact Edison: enquiries@edisongroup.com +44 (0)20 3077 5700 Connect with Edison on: LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/ X www.x.com/edison_inv_res YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv



