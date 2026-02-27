Sparc Group AB (publ): Sparc Group AB (publ) Year-end report 2025

Strong cash flow and organic growth

Financial Highlights fourth quarter 2025:

Net sales amounted to SEK 657 million (556), corresponding to a growth of 18.2% (28.5). Organic growth amounted to 8.4% (-4.2).

Adjusted EBITDA amounted to SEK 14 million (46), corresponding to a margin of 2.1% (8.3).

Profit after tax amounted to SEK -32 million (-36), generating earnings per share after dilution of SEK -0.79 (-0.94).

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 81 million (39), with a cash conversion on a rolling 12-month basis of 157.7% (117.6).

Change in the Finance Function

A natural next step in our development is to strengthen our financial organization by appointing an internal Chief Financial Officer. In connection with this, our current CFO, Tomas Aksoy, who has served in an interim capacity, will conclude his assignment in mid-August. The decision has been made in mutual agreement and is in line with our long-term strategic direction. We would like to express our sincere appreciation for the valuable work that has been carried out. To ensure a smooth transition, Tomas will remain in the role for the coming six months and will also continue to serve as an advisor to Sparc Group.

This interim report constitutes information that Sparc Group AB (publ) is required to make public under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person below, at 3:00 p.m. CET on 27 February 2026.

