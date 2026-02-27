TapTravel Nordic AB (publ): TapTravel Nordic AB (publ) presents full year and Q4 2025 report

Summary of the full year 2025

Total revenue 523 798 KSEK (877 199 KSEK)

EBITDA 25 905 KSEK (44 877 KSEK)

Operating result -11 772 KSEK (-65 894 KSEK)

Cash flow -5 583 KSEK (11 333 KSEK)

Cash and cash equivalents 6 155 KSEK (11 738 KSEK)

Summary of the period October - December 2025

Total revenue 212 675 KSEK (214 354 KSEK)

EBITDA 7 706 KSEK (5 699 KSEK)

Operating result 5 785 KSEK (-15 948 KSEK)

Cash flow -5 438 KSEK (10 744 KSEK)

Cash and cash equivalents 6 155 KSEK (11 738 KSEK)

CEO Johan Nyrén comments

2025, and more specifically Q4, has been a year of strategic repositioning and structural strengthening for BIG Travel. Throughout the year, we have combined stable performance in our public sector business with accelerated growth in our private B2B segment, while simultaneously executing a comprehensive cost optimization program. Together, these initiatives have laid a solid foundation for improved profitability going forward.

Contacts

Johan Nyrén

Johan.Nyren@bigtravel.se

TapTravel Nordic AB

+46 (0)771 - 10 20 20

Box: 24028

104 50 Stockholm

www.taptravel.se

About Us

TapTravel Nordic AB (publ) ("BIG Travel") is Sweden's largest online tech-enabled disruptor within public sector and corporate travelling, catering to the high demands of its blue-chip customer base.

TapTravel Nordic is owner of BIG Travel Sweden, Norway, Finland, BIG Travel Business Nordic and Taptian.

This information is information that TapTravel Nordic AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-02-27 15:00 CET.