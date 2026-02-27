Neptunia Invest AB (publ): Neptunia publishes full year report for 2025

Neptunia Invest AB (publ) has published the interim report for the period January 1 - December 31, 2025, which is available at https://www.neptuniainvest.se/en/investors/financial-reports/

Highlights

Net investments amounted to SEK 38m of which SEK 37m in Core holdings.

Neptunia has executed a directed share issue of SEK 40m.

Subsequent events

Neptunia has made investments of SEK 61m and divestments of SEK 27m.

Financial performance

Adjusted NAV amounted to SEK 2,591m (2,784), a sequential increase of SEK 169m and a decrease of SEK 193m compared with the previous year.

NAV per share amounted to SEK 30,714 (35,781), representing a 6% increase compared with the previous quarter and a decrease of 14% compared with the previous year.

EBT amounted to SEK 122m (117) for the quarter.

Adjusted LTV ratio was 18% (11).

ICR was 0.7x (2.7) on a R12 basis.

About Us

Neptunia is a Swedish investment company with Nordic ownership that invests in companies within real estate, defence and security as well as green transition. The portfolio companies include, among others, Slättö Förvaltning, MW Group, SIBS and Ingrid Capacity. Read more at www.neptuniainvest.se.

This information is information that Neptunia Invest is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-02-27 14:30 CET.