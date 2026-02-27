Anzeige
Hochgradiger Fund in Kanada: Steht dieser Rohstoff-Explorer vor der Neubewertung?
27.02.2026 14:30 Uhr
Neptunia Invest AB (publ): Neptunia publishes full year report for 2025

Neptunia Invest AB (publ) has published the interim report for the period January 1 - December 31, 2025, which is available at https://www.neptuniainvest.se/en/investors/financial-reports/

Highlights

  • Net investments amounted to SEK 38m of which SEK 37m in Core holdings.
  • Neptunia has executed a directed share issue of SEK 40m.

Subsequent events

  • Neptunia has made investments of SEK 61m and divestments of SEK 27m.

Financial performance

  • Adjusted NAV amounted to SEK 2,591m (2,784), a sequential increase of SEK 169m and a decrease of SEK 193m compared with the previous year.
  • NAV per share amounted to SEK 30,714 (35,781), representing a 6% increase compared with the previous quarter and a decrease of 14% compared with the previous year.
  • EBT amounted to SEK 122m (117) for the quarter.
  • Adjusted LTV ratio was 18% (11).
  • ICR was 0.7x (2.7) on a R12 basis.

For more information, please contact:
Johan Karlsson, CEO
E-mail: johan.karlsson@slatto.se

Henrik Stenlund, COO/CFO
Tel: +46 709 913 970
E-mail: henrik.stenlund@neptuniainvest.se

About Us
Neptunia is a Swedish investment company with Nordic ownership that invests in companies within real estate, defence and security as well as green transition. The portfolio companies include, among others, Slättö Förvaltning, MW Group, SIBS and Ingrid Capacity. Read more at www.neptuniainvest.se.

This information is information that Neptunia Invest is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-02-27 14:30 CET.

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.