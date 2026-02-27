Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that ARENIT Industrie SE, company registration number HRB 187282, fulfills Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market's listing requirements.



Provided that ARENIT Industrie SE, applies for admission to trading of its Swedish Depositary Receipt (SDR) on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is expected to be March 17, 2026.



The company has 120,000 shares as per today's date.



Shares

Short name: ARENIT SDB Maximum number of SDRs to be listed: 23,844,157 ISIN code: SE0027767849 Round Lot: 1 Order book ID: 485869 Company Registration Number: HRB 187282 Market segment: First North STO/8 Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table MIC code: SSME Trading currency: SEK





Classification

Code Name 50 Industrials 5020 Industrial Goods and Services





This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on 0852800399.