GoldHaven Resources Corp.: GoldHaven Expands Magno Project to Over 37,200 Hectares with Strategic Cassiar Claims Acquisition

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoldHaven Resources Corp. ("GoldHaven" or the "Company") (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF) (FSE: 4QS) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Title Transfer Agreement dated February 23, 2026, with Steven Scott (the "Vendor") to acquire a 100% interest in five mineral claims located in the Cassiar District of British Columbia (the "Property"). The Property comprises 231.362 hectares across five contiguous mineral claims (Claim Nos. 1127358, 1118681, 1117996, 1126824 and 1124840), with the project now spreading 37,204 hectares.

"Expanding Magno beyond 37,000 hectares further strengthens our control over what we interpret to be a large, zoned, intrusion-related polymetallic system," commented Rob Birmingham, CEO of GoldHaven. "The confirmation of high-grade silver-lead-zinc mineralization, extensive tungsten-skarn development, elevated copper within intrusive rocks, and strong bismuth-tellurium pathfinder anomalies supports a porphyry-driven model at depth. With infrastructure in place and a rapidly advancing geological framework, we are positioning Magno for a disciplined 2026 drill program targeting copper-moly porphyry centres, CRD-style silver-lead-zinc zones, and critical-mineral potential across this district-scale asset."

Pursuant to the terms of the agreement, the Company will issue an aggregate of 400,000 common shares (the "Compensation Shares") to the Vendor as consideration for the acquisition. The Compensation Shares will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities laws. The Vendor will retain no net smelter return royalty or other encumbrance on the claims, and the Company will assume responsibility for applicable title transfer costs.

Magno Project Highlights

334 ppm Indium Discovery Confirms Critical Mineral Potential - Indium values up to 334 ppm associated with sphalerite (Zn), representing the highest recorded in the Cassiar District and highlighting Magno's strategic relevance amid tightening global indium supply.

High-Grade Silver-Lead-Zinc Results* - Grab samples returned up to 2,370 g/t Ag >20% Pb , and 19.25% Zn from the Magno and D Zones. Notably, 45 of 357 samples exceeded 100 g/t Ag, confirming widespread high-grade mineralization.

Strong & Widespread Tungsten Mineralization - 32 samples returned >1,000 ppm W, including a peak of 6,550 ppm W at Vines Lake, with consistent 500-5,000 ppm W values at Kuhn and Dead Goat, supporting the presence of a robust tungsten-skarn system.

Fully Funded Advancement Strategy - The planned $2.0 million flow-through financing supports 2026 3D modelling, target refinement, drill planning, and continued verification of historical showings while expanding newly identified district-scale targets.

*Grab samples are selective by nature and may not represent average grades of mineralization

Magno Project Overview:

GoldHaven's Magno Project is a district-scale polymetallic exploration asset spanning approximately 37,204 hectares in the prolific Cassiar region of northwestern British Columbia. The project hosts a large intrusion-related hydrothermal system including copper-gold, silver-lead-zinc, tungsten-skarn, and critical-mineral mineralization.

Property-wide geological mapping, sampling, and geochemical analysis define a classic porphyry-related metal zonation pattern, supporting interpretation of a large mineralizing system with stacked deposit environments and strong structural controls.





Figure 1: Magno map location with proximity to nearby companies

The newly acquired claims strategically expand GoldHaven's land position in the Cassiar camp, an area known for its polymetallic mineralization including tungsten, molybdenum, silver, lead and zinc. The Company believes the addition of these claims enhances its district-scale exploration footprint and provides further optionality for future exploration and development initiatives in the region.

Critical Minerals - Flow-Through Financing

The Company is advancing its previously announced non-brokered flow-through financing of up to $2,000,000 through the issuance of flow-through common shares at a price of $0.265 per share. Proceeds will be used to incur eligible Canadian exploration expenses at the Magno Project in British Columbia, including permitting, drill targeting, and advancement of priority copper-gold, silver-lead-zinc (CRD), tungsten-skarn, and critical-mineral targets.

The offering remains subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals. The Company may pay finders' fees in accordance with applicable securities laws and exchange policies.

2026 Exploration Program

GoldHaven will leverage its expanded geological and geochemical dataset to advance Magno toward drill testing and evaluation of system scale.

Planned work includes:

Refinement of 3D geological and metal zonation models

Integrated structural, geochemical, and geophysical interpretation

Prioritization of porphyry, CRD Ag-Pb-Zn, tungsten-skarn, and critical-mineral targets

Drill targeting across priority zones

Advancement of permitting and preparation for potential drilling



The 2026 program is designed to test system scale, vertical extent, and higher-grade vectors across the Magno district.

About GoldHaven Resources Corp.

GoldHaven Resources Corp. is a Canadian junior exploration Company focused on acquiring and exploring highly prospective land packages in North and South America. The Company's projects include the flagship Magno Project, a district-scale polymetallic property adjacent to the historic Cassiar mining district in British Columbia. The Three Guardsman Project, which exhibits significant potential for copper and gold-skarn mineralization. The Copeçal Gold Project, a drill-ready gold project located in Mato Grosso, Brazil with a 6km strike of anomalous gold in soil samples. Three Critical Mineral projects with extensive tenement packages totaling 123,900 hectares: Bahia South, Bahia North and Iguatu projects located in Brazil.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Rob Birmingham, Chief Executive Officer

Qualified Person:

The technical and scientific information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Lindsay Bottomer P.Geo. who is an independent Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101 and a consultant of the Company.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0ae65322-e635-4aa5-9ad3-cec418cca1bf

